Juventus tipped to beat Arsenal to sign Victor Osimhen

Juventus could present new competition to Arsenal in the race to sign Victor Osimhen as the Nigerian prepares to move to a new club in the summer.

Osimhen has been one of the top players in Europe and is on Arsenal’s radar to become their newest number nine.

Most people believe the Gunners will choose between him and Ivan Toney when they are in the market for reinforcements.

Chelsea remains a key rival for Mikel Arteta’s men for both strikers, and they will not make life easy for the Gunners.

However, Osimhen could remain in Serie A, where former Italy striker Alessandro Matri has tipped him to move to Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I would not rule out Osimhen going to Juventus.

“If Vlahovic ends this season well, he could be sold for €70m, while Matias Soulé can also bring in a very healthy profit.

“The purchase would not be unsustainable and don’t forget Juve has done this before with Gonzalo Higuain. They saved money this season and if they qualify for the Champions League, they’d have that extra cash to spend.”

Juventus and Napoli share a huge rivalry, and Osimhen will destroy his entire reputation in Naples to move to Juve.

Because of this, our main competitor for his signature remains Chelsea because the Blues can lure him to London.

