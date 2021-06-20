Juventus to make first move for player Arsenal also wants

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of the Italian midfielder, Manuel Locatelli as Juventus gets set to make a bid for him.

Gazzetta reported last week that Arsenal is among the European teams interested in a move for the Sassuolo man.

Locatelli has been with the Italian national team squad for Euro 2020 and he has been in fine form.

The midfielder is set to join a bigger club this summer if he keeps performing well and Arsenal wants to be that club.

The Gunners are facing serious competition for his signature and a new revelation from Goal.com could see them miss out.

The report says Juventus is stepping up their chase for him with the Bianconeri now keen to ensure that he remains in Serie A with them.

They are set to offer 30m euros plus one of their budding youngsters (Radu Dragusin) in exchange for the midfielder.

Sassuolo is confident that they have a very fine player on their hands and they are prepared to dig their heels in.

They want 40m euros for his signature and hope to increase that price if he keeps performing well for the Italian national team at the Euros.

Arsenal could struggle to sign him now because Juve is arguably the biggest club in Italy.