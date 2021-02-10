Juventus to take advantage of Arsenal failings once more

Juventus are claimed to be closing in on a deal to sign Folarin Balogun this summer, just as they did with Aaron Ramsey when his contract was running down.

The Italian giants are known for seeking out a bargain, having landed Paul Pogba on a free transfer (as confirmed by TransferMartk) only to sell him back to Manchester United for a monster fee.

They followed that up some years later by signing our talisman in Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer (as confirmed by TransferMarkt), a player we have missed at Arsenal, and they are now claimed to be closing in on a deal to sign Balogun from under our noses also.

The forward has been in talks with our club for much of the season, but his lack of first-team football, and the fact he appears to be fourth-choice for minutes at centre-forward appear to have sealed his exit away from the club.

Don Balon claims that Juve are closing in on a five-year deal for the youngster, with Balogun now favouring Turin for his future.

FB has enjoyed minutes in the Europa League and Carabao Cup, coming off the bench four times in total, but despite picking up two goals and an assist in only 74 minutes (according to TransferMarkt), he has largely been overlooked, with Eddie Nketiah ahead of him also featuring very little this term in the Premier League.

Has the hype around Balogun been inflated or is his potential and ability clear for all to see? Does he at least deserve to have picked up some Premier League minutes ahead of Nketiah?

Patrick