Juventus urged not to sell Vlahovic to Arsenal “not even for 100 million euros”

Dusan Vlahovic could be Europe’s most in-form striker at the moment. With eight goal contributions in his previous seven Serie A games, the Serbian is rediscovering the form that prompted Arsenal to want to recruit him in the winter of 2022.

The feeling is that Mikel Arteta still considers him a dream striker for his project and would leap at the chance to sign him. There was even chatter that Thomas Partey or Charlie Patino would be offered in a swap deal for him to join.

Well, with his rise in form after months of Juve fans doubting he’ll ever make it in Turin, there’s a fear among them that they’ll lose him; last summer he was linked with Chelsea, this winter Arsenal, and there’s a chance it’s a move Arsenal will pursue in the summer given they can’t close his deal this winter due to FFP.

In their worry that the Old Lady may be pressed to sell their hitman, with teams like Arsenal making offer after offer, their legend, Luca Toni, has advice for the Juve decision-makers.

The two-time Serie A Golden Boot winner believes Vlahovic is on his way to becoming a lethal striker and the best in Europe, and his former club should not consider selling him, even if a team bids €100 million.

“I thought so in November (that Juventus have a potential 20-goal-a-season striker) and I am even more convinced of it now. Vlahovic is a complete centre-forward,” Toni tells Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Dusan, given his size, just needed to feel good physically and gain confidence. But his talent has never been in question. Now, he is more serene and has found consistency.

“(I would not sell) even for 100 million euros. He is strong and young. And these figures will also arrive in the future for someone like Vlahovic, destined to become one of the best number nines in Europe.”

Listening to Toni, you might think Arsenal’s signing of Vlahovic will be more difficult than ever. Of which you’d feel he may be priced out of joining Arsenal because there’s no way Arsenal will pay more than 100 million euros to sign him after he snubbed them in 2022.

Darren N

