Juventus urged to sign young Arsenal midfielder

Juventus has been recommended to consider signing Charlie Patino as they actively search for a new midfielder.

The Arsenal youngster is currently on loan at Swansea for this season and has consistently been one of their standout performers.

While Arsenal views Patino as a promising talent destined for their first team, the intense competition for midfield spots at the Emirates may limit his opportunities, even if he excels during his loan spell.

Although Arsenal closely monitors his loan progress, they could be open to a sale. Juventus, facing the absence of players like Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, needs a new midfielder either in the upcoming January transfer window or at the end of the season.

Despite having several players on their radar, market intermediary Michele Fratini has specifically recommended Patin as a potential option for Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“A playmaker is needed because Juventus do not have the quality and someone who builds the game. It could be Charlie Patino of Arsenal, because he has great quality. There are many great teams on him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is a fine talent, but he will struggle to break into the present Arsenal team and probably has to leave to get game time.

