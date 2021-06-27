Juventus wants 40m Euros for Arsenal target that flopped at Euro 2020

Juventus has set an asking price of 40m euros for the signature of Arsenal target, Merih Demiral.

The Turkish defender had a torrid time at Euro 2020 and Turkey exited the competition in the group stages.

The defender is behind the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini at the home of the Old Lady.

He would face increased competition from the likes of Daniele Rugani next season if the former Cagliari loanee remains at the club.

Tuttosport is now reporting that Juve will cash in on some of their players for the right fee this summer and Demiral is one of them.

While he might not be a regular at the club, they know he has the quality to thrive elsewhere.

Everton is another club looking to sign him and it remains unclear if they will meet Juve’s asking price.

Even if that isn’t met, Juve will want to sell the former Sassuolo man to the team that offers them the most money.

After losing David Luiz, Arsenal will want to sign a capable defender and Demiral has the talent for that.

Mikel Arteta might, however, still have to do some work on him to reach a higher level.