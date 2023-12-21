Juventus wants Arsenal youngster to replace Rabiot

Juventus continues to show interest in acquiring Charlie Patino, and this interest may be linked to their preparations for potential departures from their key midfield positions.

The Italian giants are in need of new midfielders, having lost two crucial members of that position at the beginning of the season. Additionally, there’s a possibility of further player exits in the summer, with Adrien Rabiot expected to leave the club when his contract expires.

Patino, one of Arsenal’s top young talents, is currently on loan at Swansea City in the Championship, where he has become a key player. His impressive performances have attracted attention from several teams across Europe, including Juventus.

Market intermediary Michele Fratini has now indicated that Juventus could be considering signing Patino as a replacement for the outgoing Adrien Rabiot. This suggests that Patino is viewed as a promising prospect capable of contributing to Juventus’ midfield in the future.

Fratini said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Patino? He’s kind of in everyone’s notebook, among the 50 strongest youngsters in the world. I don’t know if Rabiot will stay at Juve. Patino is left-footed like him and Giuntoli wants to bring the strongest talents around to give quality in the midfield. As for the price, the Gunners are asking for around €30m, maybe €20m fixed with €10m in bonuses.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino has been one of our finest youngsters in the last few terms and the game time he is getting from spending time away on loan is fast-tracking his development.

Selling him to Juventus could raise good cash for us and ensure we can add our own targets to the group.

