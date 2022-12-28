Juventus wants to beat Arsenal to Premier League star

Alexis Mac Allister is a name that will be in the rumour mill for the next few months, probably until he leaves Brighton after his stunning performances for Argentina at the World Cup.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the top talents around because of his performances in Qatar, and it is a matter of time before he joins a bigger club.

Arsenal is one of the sides interested in a move for him, and the Gunners have plans to eventually lure him to London.

However, they are not alone, and a report via The Daily Mail reveals they must beat Juventus to land him.

It says the Italian side is also keen to sign him and could make their move sooner than expected.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mac Allister showed he is a top talent at Qatar and will do well at most clubs, including Arsenal.

However, the competition for his signature is serious, and we must act fast if we want to add him to our squad now or in the summer.

If we do not establish rapport with his camp now, they will choose to join another suitor. But we must only make the move if Mikel Arteta confirms he needs the midfielder.

