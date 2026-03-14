Juventus wants to sign Arsenal loanee in the summer

Jakub Kiwior is currently enjoying a strong spell on loan at FC Porto after Arsenal allowed him to leave temporarily to secure more regular playing time. The defender faced limited opportunities at the Emirates Stadium, making a loan move a sensible decision for both the player and the club.

Kiwior has long been regarded as a reliable defender, but breaking into Arsenal’s preferred defensive partnership proved difficult. Gabriel and William Saliba have established themselves as the club’s first-choice central defensive pairing, leaving little room for others to secure consistent minutes in that position.

As a result, the move to Porto provided Kiwior with an opportunity to maintain match fitness and demonstrate his quality at a high level. His performances in Portugal have reportedly been impressive, allowing him to showcase the defensive abilities that initially attracted Arsenal to him.

Juventus Renew Interest in Kiwior

Kiwior’s consistent displays have now attracted attention from elsewhere in Europe. A report on Football Insider claims that Juventus are keen to add the defender to their squad as they look to strengthen their team.

The report notes that the Italian club had already been monitoring Kiwior during his time at Spezia. However, Arsenal managed to secure his signature before Juventus could complete a move for the player. Despite missing out previously, the Italian side has maintained its interest and is now considering a renewed attempt to bring him to Turin.

Juventus are currently in a period of rebuilding and are reportedly identifying players who can strengthen their defensive options for the future. Kiwior’s form in Portugal has reinforced the belief that he could be a valuable addition to their squad.

Porto Could Face Competition

While Juventus are interested, Porto also remains in the picture regarding Kiwior’s future. The Portuguese club reportedly have an option to make the loan move permanent once the current season concludes.

However, securing his signature may not be straightforward. Porto could face competition from Juventus if the Italian club decides to pursue the defender more aggressively during the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri reportedly view Kiwior as one of the players who could improve their squad and are prepared to push strongly to bring him into the team as they continue their rebuilding process.