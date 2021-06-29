Juventus will only sell Arsenal target for a good fee or he stays

Juventus has made it clear that they value Arsenal target, Merih Demiral at 40m euros.

While they are open to negotiating that fee, they will not be generous in sending him to Arsenal this summer, according to Calciomercato.

We reported that Demiral is a target for the Gunners previously even though he flopped at Euro 2020.

He is also struggling for game-time at Juventus where he is behind the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci.

A move to Arsenal might help him get more playing time and the report says Juve is happy to negotiate his transfer with any of his suitors.

However, they insist that they are not in the mood to be generous to clubs that want their players this summer.

They will sell them for the right price and if no one can meet these prices, they will happily keep them at the Allianz Stadium next season.

Demiral isn’t the only defender Arsenal is targeting with the Gunners also reportedly close to a deal for Brighton’s Ben White.

If they sign White this summer, they might not need to sign any other defender after landing Gabriel Magalhaes last summer.