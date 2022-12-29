Juventus will sell long-term Arsenal target for 90m euros in the summer

Juventus beat Arsenal to signing Dusan Vlahovic at the start of this year, but the Gunners never gave up on adding him to their squad eventually.

The Serbian remains one of the finest goal-scorers in European football and is a key player at Juve.

Because he now plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world, that should make him untouchable and Arsenal should give up their interest in his signature.

However, that hasn’t happened and a report on Calciomercato reveals the Italians could even consider selling him if they get an offer they cannot turn down.

The report says at the end of this season, the Old Lady will consider bids for him and they will sell if a suitor offers 90m euros or more.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic remains one of the finest young strikers in European football now and we need to consider a move for him if he is available.

He has struggled to replicate the form he showed at Fiorentina with Juve and that could be different if we add him to our group because we play a much more fluid brand of attacking football.

However, we must be prepared to splash the cash and he could cost up to 100m euros.

