Juventus will sell Vlahovic for a good fee but can Arsenal afford him?

Juventus explored the possibility of selling Dusan Vlahovic during the summer transfer window, but Arsenal did not express interest in the Serbian striker at that time. Despite having pursued Vlahovic while he played for Fiorentina, Arsenal opted to rely on their existing options during the last transfer window.

However, with the current struggle for goals, Mikel Arteta’s team has renewed interest in Vlahovic. Arsenal now views the Serbian striker as a top option for their squad and aims to bring him to London in the upcoming January transfer window.

Having failed to sell Vlahovic in the summer, when they had hoped to secure Romelu Lukaku as a replacement, Juventus has included him in their plans for the current season. If Arsenal intends to add Vlahovic to their team in January, they must be prepared to make a substantial financial investment in securing his signature.

Italian sports journalist Niccolo Ceccarini has disclosed the anticipated cost for Arsenal to sign Vlahovic, underscoring the potential significant expenditure required for the transfer.

He said, as quoted by Bianconera News:

“I don’t think Vlahovic will move in January unless a very high level offer arrives at the club, for example if Arsenal come and put €100m on the table, Juve have the money to immediately take David and sell Vlahovic, but it is clear that this is a very unlikely operation.”

Vlahovic has been an important player for Juventus this season, and that will make it harder for them to lose him in January unless we pay a huge fee.

