Juventus will turn to Arsenal man if Paul Pogba is banned

Juventus is poised to explore options at Arsenal to address the potential void left by Paul Pogba, should the Frenchman face a suspension due to a pending doping violation investigation.

Pogba’s recent resurgence in form was abruptly halted when he tested positive for a banned substance. The decision on his punishment remains pending, with indications that he may request a counter-analysis.

The prospect of losing Pogba is a significant concern for Juventus, prompting them to actively consider alternative players who could step into his role. According to a report in The Sun, they are considering reigniting their interest in Thomas Partey if Pogba is unavailable.

During the previous summer transfer window, Juventus had expressed interest in Partey, especially when it seemed likely that Arsenal would part ways with him following the arrival of Declan Rice. However, the transfer did not materialise, and Partey has since become a crucial player for Arsenal. Nevertheless, Arsenal may be open to the possibility of his departure, given his susceptibility to injuries and their existing depth in midfield.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is a player that we can sell and still have a good team, as he is often injured, so we will likely not miss him if he is gone.

But that must be done at the right time and price.

