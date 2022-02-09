Juventus willing to negotiate the transfer of Arsenal target

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic meant that Alvaro Morata will no longer be the main striker at Juventus.

The Spaniard was then linked with a shock January move to Arsenal in the last transfer window.

Barcelona also wanted to sign him, but he remained at the Allianz Stadium until the end of the season.

The striker has continued to be linked with a move to Arsenal, with an Italian journalist via Sport Witness maintaining they wanted to sign him recently.

However, the Gunners could struggle to get the former Chelsea man because Juve might keep him.

Todofichajes says the Italians can keep him permanently for 35m euros.

Although they have signed Vlahovic and he struggled in the first half of the season, he could still be valuable to them.

The report claims Juve will sign him at the end of this season if Atletico Madrid agrees to a reduced fee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata has played at top clubs across the continent, including in the Premier League with Chelsea.

It would be nice to have him in our squad as an experienced head, but the Spaniard shouldn’t come in as our main striker.

He is already getting old and we should prioritise signing much younger players before making a move for him.