Kai Havertz – 60 million down the drain?

Is it time to admit that Arteta was right about Havertz? by AA
Only a soothsayer would have predicted that Kai Havertz would become a fan favorite after he joined in the summer.
The Germany international was largely underwhelming during his stay at Stamford Bridge, notching 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 appearances.
Thus, it wasn’t surprising to see pundits criticize why he was bought, one of such to do so was Shaka Hislop who told ESPN FC after our win over Nottingham Forest last August and revealed in a previous article by Just Arsenal: “As anticipated, I’m really not sure what Kai Havertz offers Arsenal in all honesty,”
“And he stuck with him for the entire game. I can’t think of a single thing that Kai Havertz did of note, never mind making Arsenal better, nothing you can talk about.”
“If I’m Arteta, I’m trying to figure out what to do with Havertz because it didn’t make sense to me.”
However, he is beginning to prove critics wrong and show the reason why we bought him, most particularly in recent weeks, scoring four goals in the last four Premier League games.
The 24-year-old scored the winning goal as we recorded our eighth consecutive Premier League victory against Brentford on Saturday at the Emirates.
He has eight league goals, with Bukayo Saka only boasting of more, has 11-goal involvements which is the third highest, and has won us nine points this term, a tally bettered only by fellow summer arrival, Declan Rice.
There is no doubt that the German native is becoming a vital player for the Gunners despite his earlier struggles in the first couple of months at the club.
Arteta envisioned that he would be a good fit in the midfield which was what the boss told the club’s website after the signing of the former Chelsea forward.
“Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.”
However, Havertz has found more joy playing as a False nine which was where he thrived at Bayer Leverkusen before moving to Chelsea in the summer of 2020.
What impressed me the most is that he contributes defensively as much as he does in the final third, makes 0.5 interceptions and clearance per game, the most of any of the club’s forward’s this term in the Premier League, per whoscored.com.
Arteta couldn’t hide his emotions when asked about whether the Bayer Leverkusen product had now justified his price tag after the victory over Brentford.
“I’m so happy. If somebody told me after the first two or three months that the whole stadium would be singing his song with that passion, with that feeling, with that chemistry, I would have found it hard to believe.”
“That’s what happens to good people. He’s an exceptional player. When he starts to score goals like this and everything starts to flow, people feel more connected with him.”
“They see his work rate, they see his intelligence, they see how he plays for the team and how he’s contributing. It’s impossible not to love him.”
Undoubtedly, the boss has now been proven right about sanctioning a deal for Havertz and as a result should be trusted with future recruitment.
Long live King Kai, Long live Arsenal!
Abdulkareem Abdulhamid
He’s been so impressive lately and am happy for him. I believe It’s not about proving people wrong, but more about fulfilling He’s potential, he’s always been very talented. There’s still a long way to go for him, he’s still not ruthless enough in front of goal.
Havertz’s movement is so clever and his work rate is second to none You need to be highly intelligent to be able to play three separate roles He’s not a striker but he does look like he understands a striker’s movement when he plays furthest forward Now that his confidence is on the ascendancy I enjoy watching Havertz
For 65 million I would expect 8 goals as a bare minimum
For 65 million I expect that player should be the difference in the big games which I’m not sure he is
I think it’s more that he’s not terrible
Not being terrible doesn’t justify 65 million
What he costs is irrelevant to us fans as long as a player makes a positive impact, which he is. He’s gained us points and been a mainstay in a team that sits top with 10 to play. I’ll take it
Well no because that money could have been used to get a player with a bigger impact then 8 goals
100% in agreement. Fans sing his name to encourage him, not because he is moving mountains.
He is coming into his own now, his name got to be one of the first name on the team sheet.
With four in a row, how can sixty million goes down the drain when he is scoring again and again.
Brilliant player! Yet to see his whole package of abilities though, more in his locker to come. COYG!!!
He plays well now but I have yet to see a 65M player performance from him nor a performance that should be expected from the highest at a giant club like Arsenal.
At the time people criticized his signing they were absolutely right because it was underwhelming.
God forbid now that he is doing what he was brought to do, and being paid more than required for it, we have to hail the king!
The Havertz articles have always looked like PR in my eyes.
*performance that should be expected from the highest paid player*
That’s the wage standards the likes of Chelsea have set, we can’t expect him to lower his wage when coming to us. “The flop” according to you guys have started fulfilling his potential despite giving him no chance in the first place, The qualified professional in Mikel has identified his preferred players, it’s only up to us to get behind all of them until it’s obvious we should no longer do so, not some hasty conclusions out of pure ignorance!
“That’s the wage standards the likes of Chelsea have set, we can’t expect him to lower his wage when coming to us.”
He was on 150k at Chelsea and 280k at Arsenal what wage standards are you talking about? This defending Arteta at all cost makes you come out with laughable statements like that. Next time reflect on yourself before accusing others of pure ignorance.
He has played well in how many games out of 37 he has played this season? 5? 6? 7? Who is making hasty conclusions here?
SMH and a long sigh to boot!
He’s played great recently
I still disagree with his signing in the summer . I think we would have been better off to sign a more prolific goal scorer with the money
He’s playing in his best position, a false 9, and I am glad to see it. Arteta is playing to his strengths and being rewarded for it.
Kai is not an 8 in the midfield, he simply doesn’t produce on a level that we are seeing when he plays as a false 9.
Great news for Kai, great news for our club, but bad news for Jesus. Kai is positioning himself very well and scoring goals/assists, exactly what Jesus struggles to do.
Jesus is better on the wing, and can rotate with Saka and Havertz at some point. Hopefully Kai’s run of games will continue and Jesus may have to adjust to being mostly a rotation/sub player as long as our success continues.
His big problem, like Jesus, he isn’t a striker and he isn’t a good finisher.
So all those pundits and journalist that say he is a good finisher were wrong? I feel like its more of confidence l=right now he seem to have gotten his confidence back. But i agree that he is not a striker.
I believe he is what can be called a raumdeuter just like Thomas Muller, But at Leverkusen he played as 10,
If we win a big trophy this season,he is worth every penny. If we dont, and he hasn’t produced, when it matters, questions will be asked. He has performed well, the last few games. He has to keep it up. 65 mil at the moment was still too much. If it helps us win one of the big ones, it was a bargain.
Absolutely right Reggie with the proviso that if we don’t win something this year then questions should also be asked about Arteta and the rest of the squad and not just Havertz.
SORRY SUE, BUT I CANNOT GO ALONG WITH THAT.
To my mind it is way beyond obvious that we have a top top level manager in MA. But so do City and Liverpool and only ONE of those THREE TOP LEVEL MANAGERS CAN WIN THIS SEASONS TITLE.
Two will therefore fail but NOT A SINGLE ONE of those three will still be anything but top ,top class.
Exactly WHAT “questions” then would you suggest we ask, IF he fails to win the Prem or CL.
Personally, were I in KSE’s boots, I would be urgently offering him a tasty long term new contract and I WOULD BE DOING IT AS SOON AS THIS SEASON ENDS.
Definitely right Sue. With all the money spent and the squad assembled, big teams win big trophies. Otherwise if accountability doesn’t matter, why invest?
Correct me if I’m wrong but he was bought as an attacking player? If so, his goal and assist tally is still poor – 8 goals and 3 assists in 27 EPL games is not exactly great. He actually cost the club £65m plus an annual salary of £14.5m + for 5 years, personally I don’t think he justifies that level of investment. He has never been a prolific scorer or assister, in 91 EPL games for Chelsea he scored 19 times with 7 assists. Sorry I’m still not convinced, hopefully he’ll prove me wrong and start banging in the goals!!
Definitely, a lot more needed and over a whole season. Not a few selective games. That was one of the gripes at Chelsea.
I see a bit of Giroud in Kai. He puts in a lot of effort, but he’s not a game changer and can’t single-handedly win you games. He relies on the team rather than the team relying on him. Although he has improved, his price and wages still seem unjustified. It’s concerning that it took Arteta so long to find a suitable role for him, raising questions about the initial plan. Overall, I hope he can reach the level he had at Leverkusen. When he does, I’ll sing his name out of pride and joy, not sympathy.
First of all Havertz was successful at BL as a number 10 ,not as a false 9. In my opinion 10 is his best position but with Odegaard playing this role Arteta has been obliged to try him elsewhere.I very much doubt if he will ever be effective as a central midfielder, but as a false 9 he creates problems by his intelligent running off the ball and his ability to link up with others.With him as a false 9 we effectively have an additional attacking midfielder and the need to play inverted full backs is no longer essential, as demonstrated by the way Kwior is being used as a conventional/defensive left back.I would not have bought Havertz and would have preferred a like for like replacement for Xhaka.That said, I have always regarded him as a skilful intelligent player and I am delighted he is making a real impression after a slow start.While he is not a natural finisher he does find spaces in the final third and I don’t care who actually puts the ball in the net, as we win.Personally I find his reported salary, outrageous, and this irks me more than the actual transfer fee which is not excessive given his international pedigree.Let’s hope he continues to do the business.
Still annoyed about the Thomas Frank nonsense. Is not pulling back / pushing over a player in the penalty area a yellow card and a penalty? How many players would he have had left on the pitch and how many goals down would he be, if there had been proper refereeing? He got of a lot lighter than he shouldve, had Paul Tierney not been asleep most of the game, and the tactic to just pull down every opposition player in your area should spell instant suicide for any team.
I always wonder why our fans judge a player on what he cost the club?
I can understand the outrage at his reported salary, but that’s the way of football today.
Havertz was being ostracised before he’d even signed for the club and by fans who tell everyone to support the manager and his players!!
I watch what a player does on the pitch and how his team mates react with him.
He’s getting better with every game, although he still needs to be sharper in front of goal.
Who really cares if he cost £60,000,000 plus?
Who really cares if he “looks like a £60,000,000 player?
Who really cares if he’s scoring goals and giving assists?
We’re top of the PL and no club even gets into the PL if they are carrying players.
Wiise post KEN. Though on your final line only, I put forward the names of Burnley and Sheff Utd as evidence of WHY I differ on that last line.
I admitted just yesterday ,on another JA thread , that I HAVE BEEN WRONG ABOUT HAVERTZ and I misjudged him far too hastily
I added that though we are all fallible humans ,only fools stubbornly refuse to change their mind , once overwhelming evidence that they have been wrong all along emerges. I am not a fool and therefore HAVE changed my mind, based on that overwhelming evidence I refer too.
I would add this: Havertz scored very few goals and assists in three full years at Chelsea.
Now, he has ALREADY equalled his best season’s tally for goals.
The intelligent part of me says that EXCELLENT COACHING this season, MUST have ben a key factor in his obvious and startling improvement from when he first came and from his time at Chelsea.
I am NOW among his firmest fans!
AND AMONG MA’s TOO!
Are some of these commenters ignoring the fact that KH is still only 24 yrs old and by no means the finish article, thus still malleable, and also young players who cost big money rarely pays off their price tag in one season. Some young players if they are talented enough, altough they are bought for what they can offer immediately, are more often looked at for what they can offer long term over the course of their development. To KH credit, he is starting to produce for us, lets just applaud it, and long may it continue.
Kai Havertz is brilliantly versatile, able to excel in three positions – he’s our very own Raumdeuter! The Emirates in full voice is a joy to hear.
In his final season with Leverkusen, Havertz dazzled with 18 goals and 9 assists over 3797 minutes, making waves as one of Germany’s most exciting talents at just 20. So, what changed?
Enter Chelsea! Now it’s their loss, our gain, and that £65M contract fee will be smartly amortised every year. Mikel saw this potential, and with top-notch coaching and positional awareness, we’re nurturing Havertz’s intelligence to full bloom… Have it!! and Vamos!
I’m hoping Kai continues to make a significant impact as we approach the business end of the season! By providing those crucial goals as a dynamic False 9 or in other creative ways, he’s integrating into our Arsenal machine and performing. COYG!