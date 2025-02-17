Kai Havertz breaks his silence after surgery that keeps him sidelined

Kai Havertz has broken his silence after undergoing surgery on an injury that could rule him out until the end of the season.

The German has been Arsenal’s main striker since last season, and when the squad travelled to Dubai, he was their only fully fit number nine. However, disaster struck in the Middle East as he too suffered an injury, leaving Arsenal without a recognised striker for the crucial run-in. The club has since confirmed that he is expected to return at the end of the campaign.

This represents a significant setback for Arsenal, who were forced to deploy Mikel Merino as an emergency striker in their recent match against Leicester City. While Merino managed to find the net, the situation highlights just how stretched Arsenal’s attacking options have become.

For a team with ambitions of winning the Premier League title, losing their only fit striker is a major blow. The Gunners must now find a way to cope without Havertz and ensure they remain competitive in his absence. The pressure will mount on other attacking players to step up, and Arsenal’s ability to adapt could define the remainder of their season.

Havertz has now sent a message to fans, sharing an update on his recovery via his X account:

*”The last few days have been tough to process both physically and mentally. But yesterday was a good day. A successful op and a win 🙌🏼

“Thanks for all the messages of support over the last few days, it’s really helped.

“I’m now focused on my journey to full fitness and giving all the support I can give to the team in the background.”*

His absence will undoubtedly be felt, as he has been a key figure in the squad and, at times, Arsenal’s only reliable forward. With his recovery now underway, the hope will be that the team can manage without him and keep their title challenge alive until his return.