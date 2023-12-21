Kai Havertz discusses his struggles at Arsenal at the start of the season

Kai Havertz has admitted that he did not have the best start to this season after moving to Arsenal from Chelsea in the last transfer window.

The German joined the Gunners as a replacement for Granit Xhaka, who had been brilliant for Arsenal in the last campaign.

While he was not a popular signing like Declan Rice, he also cost a lot of money and had to deliver.

Havertz was constantly under fire for his performances at the start of the campaign as the attacking midfielder did not meet expectations.

However, in the last few weeks, he has been a much-improved player and admits he did not start well.

He tells Sky Sports Germany:

“Of course, it wasn’t my best time, I’ll be honest, and I can get a lot more out of myself. Of course, my self-confidence suffered a little bit from time to time.

“Nevertheless, I believe that I’m so strong now, that I can then work my way out of such depths. You can’t please everyone anyway. Sometimes they like you, sometimes they don’t like you – and I accept that. As long as the people who surround me are happy with me. That’s enough for me.

“It was made clear to me from the start that everyone was giving me the time to fit in well. And that just made me feel good. And even after two or three bad games, the coach came to me and said: ‘Hey, Everything is fine, soon something will click and then it will come.’ And then the moment came.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even Havertz knows he made a shaky start to this season and has improved.

We were only demanding a better performance from him and the midfielder is now responding.

If he keeps performing well for us, we will continue to give him all the support that he needs.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…