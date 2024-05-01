Kai Havertz equals an Arsenal record last achieved by Alexis Sanchez

When Arsenal finalized the £65 million transfer for Havertz last summer, some of us were skeptical.

But he has proven some of us wrong, winning us over with his significant contribution to the title chase. With 13 goal contributions in 11 games, one can comfortably stage the argument that Havertz is Arsenal’s signing of the season on his excellent recent form in 2024

Regardless of the outcome, Kai Havertz will leave an indelible mark on Arsenal’s history, matching a stat unbroken since 2016/17.

With his goal and assist last weekend in the 3-2 NLD win, he equaled Alexis Sanchez’s record of scoring and assisting in four different league games in a single season. Who knows? He could even beat this record in the last three league games of the season.

Havertz has been absolutely groundbreaking. Since becoming a Gunner, he has adapted to the team’s style of play and formed bonds with his teammates.

In just a few months under Mikel Arteta, the German international has dominated the Premier League. How much better will he become as he continues to be sharpened at Arsenal? The prospect should be unsettling, not for us but for the opponents.

So, given how brilliantly Havertz has guided this Arsenal team throughout the 2023–24 Premier League run-in, do you think the German international will finally get the respect he deserves if Arsenal wins the league?

Sam P