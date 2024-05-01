Kai Havertz equals an Arsenal record last achieved by Alexis Sanchez

When Arsenal finalized the £65 million transfer for Havertz last summer, some of us were skeptical.
But he has proven some of us wrong, winning us over with his significant contribution to the title chase. With 13 goal contributions in 11 games, one can comfortably stage the argument that Havertz is Arsenal’s signing of the season on his excellent recent form in 2024
Regardless of the outcome, Kai Havertz will leave an indelible mark on Arsenal’s history, matching a stat unbroken since 2016/17.
With his goal and assist last weekend in the 3-2 NLD win, he equaled Alexis Sanchez’s record of scoring and assisting in four different league games in a single season. Who knows? He could even beat this record in the last three league games of the season.
Havertz has been absolutely groundbreaking. Since becoming a Gunner, he has adapted to the team’s style of play and formed bonds with his teammates.
In just a few months under Mikel Arteta, the German international has dominated the Premier League. How much better will he become as he continues to be sharpened at Arsenal? The prospect should be unsettling, not for us but for the opponents.
So, given how brilliantly Havertz has guided this Arsenal team throughout the 2023–24 Premier League run-in, do you think the German international will finally get the respect he deserves if Arsenal wins the league?
Sam P
He’s got the respect whether we win the title or not in my opinion.
Havertz, no doubt is a slow attacker. Nevertheless, he is sleek and deceptive with high ball management sense. No one matches him in intercepting passes. He remains a big threat to lousy goalkeepers who love passing balls around in the eighteen-yard box. He’ll continue to build confidence and perform better. There is no doubt that Havertz has won the respect of Arsenal fans.
Nice to see the Big German quietly becomes an house hold name base on sheer performance.
As fans change their position quicker than a cat on a hot tin roof, if I may borrow a fan line.
What impresses me most about the big German, like an old tube amplifier he seems to get better, the more he plays in the team.
If Arsenal win EPL this season, Havertz and other starters will become club legends
Havertz and Rice are having their most productive seasons in England under Arteta’s guidance
As I said several times before, Arteta would’ve won EPL if Guardiola didn’t manage an ultra-wealthy English club
Why do SOME writer deliberately way ovrhype a good, productive player, which hde certainly is.
But when we read silly claims that he is our “signingof the season” which is laughable wrong and also call him”brilliantly guiding” and “dominated the Prem” then one has to sigh at how lazily SOME writers choose to misuse well known English words.
To be clear, I like and appreciate HAVERTZ, but to overhype him in the way this article has done is, frankly, beyond satire!
The above is not a fact, but simply my straight forward OPINION.
I do however , expect, from bitter previous experience, this OPINION to be censored. Sigh!
Jon, Havertz has equalled a long time record. Can we not just enjoy and stop nit-picking?
I see you have a new bee in your bonnet and simply won’t accept that Arteta made a world class signing from Chelsea at a bargain price!
Top quality player, who reads the game very very well. He does not always produce in the big games, but he does creat chances for himself by his positioning and timed runs, that is because he has a good football brain, just needs to be braver in the big games to up his level, but it is his first year with Arsenal, so not bad at all.
Arsenal are however missing that tough big game center forward, in the Drogba, Henry, Ibrahimovic, Haaland mold.
How many major finals did Henry score in ? How many champions leagues did Ibrahimovic win? Please can we use some facts to back up opinions. Havertz got the assist against Bayern in the first leg and should have got another when he played White straight through on goal. In the second leg he played midfield and he wasnt great. However thats more on Arteta for trying to fit Jesus in. Roy Keane called Haland a league two player. Which is generally what you get when you sign out and out goalscorer and the goals dry up. Can anyone remember the elite poacher we had in Abameyang? When we werent on top he went missing. Like playing with ten men. The best type of CF for our system is one that can actually play football. The one that sticks out is Kane but that ship will never sail for us. Personally i think we need a cm or left winger who can create moments of madness. Wether it be through a dribble or a long range thunderbolt. Leao or a midfielder in the mould of Ramsey or Lampard.
Will Santiago Gimenez join Arsenal. I did mention at the start of the season that Arteta should have brought Gimenez instead of Havertz, but we may be surprised when Arteta buys Gimenez at the end of this season and has both Havertz and Gimenez on the books. Both very similar but Gimenez is more consistent against top opposition. Just hope he is tough enough for the premier League, alternatively I have been impressed with Isak skill level in front of goal.