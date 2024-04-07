Kai Havertz explains his struggles at the start of his spell at Arsenal

Kai Havertz has opened up about his struggles at the start of his career at Arsenal, revealing that he needed time to break out of his shell.
The German midfielder faced challenges when he first joined Arsenal from Chelsea, and he wasn’t immediately embraced by fans at the Emirates Stadium.
Part of the reluctance to accept him stemmed from the fact that he was brought in to replace Granit Xhaka, a player whom many Arsenal fans were reluctant to see leave.
Additionally, Havertz’s performances at his previous club didn’t generate much excitement among Arsenal supporters, who were hoping for a more impactful addition to their team.
Notable Arsenal supporters, including Piers Morgan and Darren Bent, openly criticized him. However, Mikel Arteta remained confident in his choice and believed he was the right fit for the team.
Havertz has since proven himself and is now one of the club’s most important players, repaying the faith shown in him by his manager.
Speaking on his earlier struggles, he told Sky Deutschland:
“For me, when I moved to Chelsea, it was normal that you needed a little time to arrive and to get to know everyone properly and to have a good relationship on the pitch. And it was clear to me that it might not “click” in the first few days, but rather that it will take a few weeks.
“I’m someone who doesn’t come out of my shell so easily in a new environment, but for me it always takes a few weeks or a few months.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Havertz has made his critics in recent weeks and his form is yet another reason why we need to trust the judgement of Mikel Arteta.
” Haters??” Or simply fans who thought quite sensibly that HAVERTZ was not doing the business . Now though,there are still some, not me, but some, who do not see his ability.
But MARTIN, they are NOT “haters” and you do yourself nor JA any favours at all, by wilfully misusing such an emotive and inappropriate word to describe people with different opinions on Haverz.
Please drop using “hate AND HATERS,” as they are foolish and totally inappropriate words to use about a mere footballer.
I agree. It’s edited
I’m not sure that anyone is choking as a result of Havertz getting to grips with life at Arsenal
It was interesting to read about his apparent shyness regarding fitting in with his colleagues CL and the time it took to feel comfortable. Not everyone is as gregarious as Rice who looks and acts as though he’s been at Arsenal for years
Once again that word “hater(s)” appears and I’m sad to see it used when referring to ANY Arsenal manager, player or fan.
I’m absolutely certain that we lose sight on JA that it is a site dedicated to The Arsenal and, by that criteria, used by Arsenal fans.
Havertz very cleverly didn’t diss his old club, but I can only imagine the difference he found when joining a club that, under MA, had just missed out on the PL, from a club, in chelsea, who were in complete turmoil.
I don’t see Havertz as a player who would have been part of the Invincibles, but as a integral part of MA’s squad who has found his form again.
As he continues to improve, I believe we will see a Giroud type of player and can’t wait to see if he can become what I think he will be.
Good for him, A very tactical player with top quality movements.