Kai Havertz explains his struggles at the start of his spell at Arsenal

Kai Havertz has opened up about his struggles at the start of his career at Arsenal, revealing that he needed time to break out of his shell.

The German midfielder faced challenges when he first joined Arsenal from Chelsea, and he wasn’t immediately embraced by fans at the Emirates Stadium.

Part of the reluctance to accept him stemmed from the fact that he was brought in to replace Granit Xhaka, a player whom many Arsenal fans were reluctant to see leave.

Additionally, Havertz’s performances at his previous club didn’t generate much excitement among Arsenal supporters, who were hoping for a more impactful addition to their team.

Notable Arsenal supporters, including Piers Morgan and Darren Bent, openly criticized him. However, Mikel Arteta remained confident in his choice and believed he was the right fit for the team.

Havertz has since proven himself and is now one of the club’s most important players, repaying the faith shown in him by his manager.

Speaking on his earlier struggles, he told Sky Deutschland:

“For me, when I moved to Chelsea, it was normal that you needed a little time to arrive and to get to know everyone properly and to have a good relationship on the pitch. And it was clear to me that it might not “click” in the first few days, but rather that it will take a few weeks.

“I’m someone who doesn’t come out of my shell so easily in a new environment, but for me it always takes a few weeks or a few months.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has made his critics in recent weeks and his form is yet another reason why we need to trust the judgement of Mikel Arteta.