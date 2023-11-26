Kai Havertz fulfils Arteta’s expectations in an Arsenal shirt at last

After Manchester City and Liverpool drew 1-1, the Gunners simply needed to beat Brentford at G-Tech to end the day on top of the Premier League standings for the first time this season.
Fortunately, the Gunners accomplished what they needed to do to climb to the top of the league table. Kai Havertz, who came on as a 79th-minute replacement, stepped up to become the day’s hero, heading an 89th-minute header from a Bukayo Saka cross in front of goal.
After the win, Mikel Arteta, speaking to football.london, implied that his decision to put in Havertz wasn’t random. He and his technical bench analyzed what they were seeing on the pitch and looked at the bench, and Havertz was the solution to the questions being asked of them on the pitch.
“Yeah, it was great. We are so happy. I think we deserved to win the game. We played extraordinarily well. We believed that Kai could change the game, he won the game for us, and that is what people do,” said Arteta..
Havertz has had a sluggish start at the Emirates. He was once considered to be Xhaka’s replacement, but the Swiss international’s shoes have been too big to fill. He started as a first-teamer but was demoted to the bench due to his failure to shine. In recent weeks, he has had to make do with cameo appearances, but I believe that will change in the future.
His goal against Brentford should be a watershed moment for him after ensuring Arsenal ended up on top of the table.
Daniel O
Well, we won. But let’s note it is not the last goal that wins the title. It actually will help in winning the title.
Lucky Havertz. One goal and he has fulfilled his manager’s dreams. Other players who’ve cost much less score 10+ goals per season and it’s still not enough. I think the bar drops where he’s concerned.
Mediocre, over valued player.
The big German scores again and this time its a massive one which may have junk off a huge slice of his £65 mill price tag.
Unless you judge him solely on goal contributions,I think Havertz has been playing relatively well for a while now,for both Arsenal and Germany. Let’s hope the goal will help him impose himself more in games the way he did against Newcastle.Credit to Arsenal fans in stadiums who have been nothing but supportive.
Onyango you are so right about him playing better in recent times, am convinced not all fans and in particular a certain armchair manager have been watching the games.
He seems really physical and difficult to play against recently, you could feel the relief off the gaffer shoulders as the big German decided this one.