Kai Havertz gets honoured as he is named as Germany’s Vice Captain

Havertz’s new role within the German national team shows just how appreciated he is by managers.

The international break is already upon us and we’re gearing up to witness the next set of international fixtures before the real football we all know and love comes back, a lot of gunners will be representing their countries during this period and that will give us the chance to get to watch some of our various players play for their countries.

One player who will be having a new role with his national team this time around is Kai Havertz, with Manuel Neuer confirming his international retirement last month it has opened up a door for for Julian Nagelsmann to select a captain to replace the retiring veteran, Joshua Kimmich was chosen to lead, however it’s who’s among the vice captains that will intrigue Arsenal fans, that’s none other than Kai Havertz.

A player who was struggling with form and confidence early last season has looked like a man reborn these past few months, getting among the goals for both club and country in what has been a very resurgent period in the German’s career. He is a player very often misunderstood, but the sharpest of football eyes can see what he brings to a team on the pitch, with selfless runs, tireless pressing and facilitative actions to bring others into play.

This responsibility being placed on his shoulders just goes to show what an important player he is regardless of his many flaws, there’s a reason why Managers who’ve worked with him have nothing but good things to say about him, this vice captaincy role within the German squad just goes to show how appreciated he is as a player.

Did Kai Havertz deserve Germany’s vice captaincy role along with Rüdiger ?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

