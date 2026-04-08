Kai Havertz gives 80 per cent of his goal to Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli provided a superb assist for Kai Havertz during Arsenal’s victory over Sporting Club in the Champions League, with the German converting late on to secure an important result. The goal proved decisive and underlined Arsenal’s ability to produce key moments under pressure.

Havertz’s finish once again highlighted his reputation as a player who can deliver in crucial situations. However, he was quick to credit Martinelli for the quality of the assist, emphasising the importance of teamwork in creating the opportunity. The connection between the two players ultimately made the difference in a tightly contested match.

Havertz Praises Martinelli’s Contribution

Reflecting on the goal, Havertz made it clear that much of the credit belonged to his teammate. As reported by Arsenal Media, he said, “I’ve said that about 80 per cent of the goal goes to him. I was there to finish it off. I but it was a top assist from him, I saw him and he just played the perfect pass and it was a good goal.”

His comments underline the significance of Martinelli’s vision and execution in the build-up to the goal. The Brazilian’s ability to create decisive moments, even when not scoring himself, continues to make him a valuable asset to the team.

Martinelli’s Growing Influence

Martinelli has demonstrated a strong desire to finish the season on a high note, consistently making an impact when called upon, including appearances from the bench. His performances reflect both his work ethic and his importance within the squad as Arsenal continue their pursuit of success.

Looking ahead, he is expected to maintain this level of contribution in the remaining fixtures of the campaign. Despite ongoing speculation regarding his future, his current form enhances his value significantly. Should Arsenal decide to part ways with him, his performances could enable the club to command a substantial transfer fee.

For now, however, his focus remains on contributing to the team’s objectives, with moments such as his assist for Havertz illustrating his continued influence.