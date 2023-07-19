Kai Havertz has a seriously bad off-day in MLS All-Star skills challenge

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz had an off-day on Tuesday, becoming the first player to miss all 14 of his shots in the “Cross and Volley” challenge at the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

The highly-regarded German international participated in the challenge, where players attempted to score from various crosses. Unfortunately for Havertz, not a single shot found the target, with one effort striking the post.

Kai Havertz scores ZERO goals in the cross & volley challenge. 🫣 The only player in history to not even bag one. 😫 pic.twitter.com/zU9LXI8azq — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 19, 2023

While the 24-year-old wasn’t the only player to struggle, as New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos also missed all 14 of his shots, Havertz’s performance garnered more attention due to his recently signing for Arsenal in a £65m deal.

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge is an entertaining event that showcases the skills of top players. However, Havertz’s display will undoubtedly leave a lasting memory for both fans and pundits alike.

The “Cross and Volley” challenge is just one of the many skills tests that take place before the MLS All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Thursday (UK time) in Minnesota.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nothing should read into Havertz’s performance in this challenge, it is just for fun but of course, it will add to the anti-Havertz agenda.

Hopefully the German star will prove his doubters wrong.

