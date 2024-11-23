Kai Havertz has played full 90 mins in every Arsenal game this season – Should he be rested sometime?

Should Kai Havertz be given a rest sooner rather than later?

Since his big money move to the Gunners in the summer of 2023, the German has been an ever present figure in our starting eleven, this is despite the fact that he started life fairly poorly with the Gunners.

In the first few games of his Arsenal career, he struggled to find his feet with us and this went on for so long that discontent started to brew among the Arsenal fanbase. This discontent led to growing calls for the German to get benched from the starting lineup but Arteta persisted stubbornly. He was eventually proven right subsequently in the German’s first season with us where he ended the campaign with 14 goals in all competitions.

This has led to him becoming such an important player to the Gunners, so important in fact that he has been the only outfield player for us this season to complete every minute in the League. He is a remarkably fit player that rarely misses games through injury, I can’t even remember the last time I saw him miss out on a game with a injury, which is a huge compliment to him. With that said though, it might not be wise continuing to utilize him in this fashion. We don’t have to wait till he finally gets injured before we start managing the player’s fitness better.

Over 990 minutes is a lot, even for a professional footballer. Those minutes are not even factoring in appearances in other competitions (he has played 4 x full 90 minutes in the Champions League as well) or his commitments with Germany internationally this season.

I really do hope he starts getting rested more, especially in the Premier League, he has been playing as a striker at times this season, but his heat map in the majority of those games say otherwise. This just shows the amount of ground he has covered at times this season, for him to be continually able to that for us through out this season, it requires a bit of rest at times!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…