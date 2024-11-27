Kai Havertz hit a career milestone against Sporting Lisbon last night

Kai Havertz reaches 100 career goals and his 22nd in an Arsenal shirt last night.

The German international was surprisingly left on the bench against Nottingham Forest last weekend, after he was finally given a rest by Mikel Mikel Arteta after playing a lot of minutes for club and country this season. This rest seemingly did the trick for the German, due to the fact that it took him just 22 minutes to score against Sporting CP last night..

The Gunners ran out 5-1 winners, impressive to say the least, especially considering that we were away from home. Havertz played an important role in the starting eleven, linking up seamlessly at times with the likes of Saka and Ødegaard in the right half spaces. The reward for this good performance would’ve been his early goal in the game which I’m sure the German will see as a really good goal in his career. This is not because of the aesthetics of the goal itself but because of the sentimental value that he will surely attach to it.

That goal meant that the German striker has now reached a century of goals for clubs in his career, which will be a very special moment for a man that started his career at Leverkusen before making a move to Chelsea at the height of the Pandemic in 2020. He made the switch to join us in the summer of 2023 and has been on a resurgence ever since. The goal against Sporting took his tally with us to 22 goals which has in turn helped him to a century of goals.

The German will be hoping for many more records while still playing in an Arsenal shirt even though most fans preference is for us to sign a proper number nine!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

