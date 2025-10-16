Kai Havertz in line to make a ‘sooner than expected’ recovery from knee injury

Kai Havertz has been out with a knee injury since the end of August but is now set for an early return after impressing Arsenal staff with his rehabilitation.

The German international sustained the injury in training ahead of the second game of the season and has been sidelined ever since. His setback was severe enough that Arsenal moved to sign Eberechi Eze shortly afterwards, giving Mikel Arteta more forward options in his absence. Some early timelines suggested a December return, but there is now hope he could be back sooner.

Havertz impresses during recovery

As reported by HandöfArsenal on X, the German forward has “blown away” staff with his dedication and professionalism throughout his recovery process. He is reportedly in the final phase of his rehabilitation and could therefore make a comeback earlier than expected.

Havertz’s approach to recovery has been praised by the medical team, with many linking his progress to his physical strength and improved conditioning. The forward significantly altered his physique over the summer and looked fitter than ever before the injury setback. It was therefore particularly unfortunate that he was ruled out so soon after the league opener.

Boost for Arteta and Gyökeres

The news will come as a welcome boost to Mikel Arteta, who currently has only one fit centre-forward available in Viktor Gyökeres. The Sweden international has shouldered the full burden of leading the line in Havertz’s absence, starting every Premier League and Champions League fixture so far.

Arteta would have preferred to ease his new striker into the side gradually, but Gyökeres has had to adapt quickly under pressure. With Arsenal entering a favourable run of fixtures, the imminent return of Havertz should help reduce his workload and restore more balance in attack.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…