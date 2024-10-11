Kai Havertz is close to making Emirates Stadium history

Kai Havertz has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, with the German scoring goals consistently for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Since last season, the Gunners have relied on him as their main attacking option, and he has delivered, particularly when playing at home.

The Emirates Stadium has become Havertz’s favourite ground this season, as he has scored in seven consecutive home games.

Havertz simply cannot stop scoring at the Emirates, and he is now closing in on a remarkable home record.

Three players, including Thierry Henry, have previously scored in eight consecutive home games for Arsenal. If Havertz finds the net in his next home match, he will equal that record—a milestone that seems well within reach.

Moreover, Havertz is the only player to have scored in seven consecutive games specifically at the Emirates. According to Arsenal Media, if he scores in his next home game, he will set a new record for scoring in eight consecutive matches at the stadium.

Havertz deserves these records that he is breaking, having struggled at the start of his spell at the Emirates.

The attacker will continue to improve, and this might be his highest-scoring season as an Arsenal player.

