Kai Havertz is relaxed about his slow start at Arsenal – “there are phases like that”

In a surprising summer move, Arsenal secured the services of Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65 million deal. The question on many minds was how the young midfielder would adapt to his new environment, especially given his modest 19 Premier League goals in three seasons at Chelsea.

Arsenal has been tweaking its formation to accommodate Havertz, who is yet to open his account for Mikel Arteta’s team. The pressure on him is palpable, fueled by the weighty price tag and high expectations. Havertz’s integration into the squad remains a subject of scrutiny.

Havertz’s time at Chelsea was marked by intermittent flashes of brilliance, but consistency proved elusive. His return to a midfield role he excelled in at Bayer Leverkusen brings hope for a resurgence in form. The challenge for Havertz lies in recapturing the magic that initially propelled him into the European football limelight.

The early days at Arsenal are undoubtedly a period of adjustment for Havertz. The weight of expectations, coupled with the sizeable transfer fee, adds to the pressure. However, patience is key in these early stages. Every player requires time to settle into a new club, and Havertz is no exception.

The recent triumph against Manchester United offers a glimmer of hope. While Havertz is yet to hit his stride, there’s a prevailing belief in his potential to thrive under Arteta’s guidance. The lack of confidence and adaptation phase are par for the course with such transitions.

Kai Havertz’s Arsenal journey is just beginning. The challenges he faces are surmountable, and with time and support, he’s poised to deliver the performances that justified his acquisition. As the international break offers a breather, there’s optimism that Havertz will return reenergized, ready to prove his ability is still there.

The player himself is obviously aware of the pressure on him to start earning his masive wages, but he sure it will get better soon, after this “phase” he is going through…..

🗣️| Kai Havertz on his difficult start at Arsenal:

He said: “Sure, things like that keep you busy.

‘But I’ve often had a phase and that you often only see the negative. It’s not the first club where I’m starting over.

‘Of course, you want to be successful as quickly as possible, but I know that there are phases like that. I try to approach it in a relaxed manner.’

Maybe if the fans didn’t put so much pressure on him, he could relax a bit more and stop trying too hard?

Sam P