Kai Havertz not worried about facing Man United “Nothing can stop us”

Arsenal hosts Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. Following wins over Nottingham Forest (3-0), Sporting CP (5-1), and West Ham (5-2), Arsenal will be hoping to keep their high-scoring streak going.

Given Manchester United’s underwhelming performances this season, some Gooners (like Paul Merson!) would have looked at this fixture and confidently claimed that’s another 3 points in the bag.

Even so, since new head coach Ruben Amorim took over after the international break, Manchester United has appeared to be on the rise. Though Ipswich gave them a tough time in that 1-1 draw, they seemed to be better in the 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt and were at their best in the 4-0 win over Everton.

United’s Marcus Rashford recently discussed how their new style is unpredictable and should catch most of their opponents off guard.

Well, Kai Havertz, ahead of the game, has boldly revealed why Arsenal isn’t worried about the unpredictability of United under Amorim.

Rather, he said they’ll focus on their strengths and play their game, which makes them unstoppable.

“Erik ten Hag was there for a couple of years, and, obviously, when a new manager comes in, they change their style of play, they change their system, they change their players, so there are going to be a lot of different things on the pitch now,” the Arsenal and Germany forward claimed on Sky Sports.

“But I think for us, the main thing is to focus on ourselves. We believe in our strengths, and we want to play our best game.

“When we play our best game, I think nothing can stop us, and that’s what we want to do.”

Arsenal has, over the last few seasons, been a nuisance to the traditional big 6, and Wednesday night they have a “giant slayer character” to protect.

Given the Gunners’ strong grasp of the Arteta system, they should possess a tactical advantage entering this game. The United players are still in the process of adjusting to a new system, which makes them vulnerable. Therefore, it would not be unreasonable to suggest that this is the ideal opportunity to confront them and deliver a comprehensive beating.

If Arsenal can defeat United, they will prolong their desired winning run, which may not be an ambitious undertaking.

