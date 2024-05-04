Kai Havertz praises Bournemouth for giving Arsenal a proper fight

Kai Havertz has praised Bournemouth for putting up a fight and making their game against Arsenal tough for the Gunners.

The Germany international was once again an important player for Arsenal as they won a crucial fixture to stay at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side has two more games to win to secure the title, provided Manchester City loses any fixture.

It is a tricky position for either club, but Arsenal has cemented its place as a serious contender for the title.

The scoreline might make the fixture look easy for the Gunners, but Havertz says Bournemouth deserves credit for how they played.

He told Sky Sports:

“It was a tough game, we had lots of chances in the first half but we didn’t manage to score them.

“They are a good team, fair play to them. In the end, we are happy with the three points and three goals too.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bournemouth has hit some impressive milestones this season, so the Cherries came to London full of confidence that they could derail our title bid.

Fortunately, our players were also prepared to do all it takes to win and they got three more points.