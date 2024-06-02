Kai Havertz reveals his frustration but promises Arsenal will “be an even better team” next season

Paying £65 million for Kai Havertz proved to be a masterstroke. The German international’s contribution at Arsenal was initially underappreciated, but there are some aspects that few of us have noticed since, and I’d like us to explore them:

At first, there was a problem with his production (goals and assists). Some fans, understandably, frequently do not watch the entire match. They only want to see goals and assists. If a player does not have a goal, it implies that they played poorly, which should not be true. And while stats are critical, Kai Havertz does not play football for that reason; as he revealed on Sky Sports, “Of course, scoring goals always feels the best, and I love it, but you also have to do many other jobs.”

Despite the criticism he faced during his disappointing time at Chelsea, Kai Havertz has a clear desire to score goals and generate assists, and he strives to achieve this in every match. However, this clearly is not his sole motivation.

Some expected him to be an instant success, but he clearly needed time to adjust. Despite his struggles in front of goal in his first months at Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta continued to play him due to his consistent effort off the ball as well as on it.

Eventually (in the last months of the season), I believe he adapted extremely well to the club, and you’ll always see him connecting up well with his teammates; his 7 assists in Arsenal’s last 9 league games clearly illustrate this.

Unfortunately Arsenal didn’t win the league but Havertz confessed to TNT Sports, “Hopefully, we can go again next year and give Arsenal fans what they need and what they are all here for. It’s so frustrating – it’s tough. Next year we’ll be an even better team and give everything.”

We’ve all seen how important Kai Havertz is to Arsenal’s game plan, even if he doesn’t directly contribute to goals scored. The 24-year-old’s subtle contributions lay the groundwork for Arsenal’s implementation of coach Mikel Arteta’s fully dominant playing style. Havertz is the irreplaceable player on this Arsenal team. I don’t know about you, but I doubt a good striker such as Benjamin Sesko will replace King Kai Havertz in the starting 11.

This Arsenal Havertz, who has 13 goals and 7 assists in 37 games, is the one Chelsea wanted when they paid £75 million to bring him to the Premier League, and now he has settled under Arteta, surely we can expect even more next season…

Sam P

