Kai Havertz reveals if he would want any former Chelsea teammate at Arsenal

Kai Havertz moved from Chelsea to Arsenal in the summer and surely has some teammates he considers top players at the home of the Blues.

He won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, so their squad includes some fine players.

This means Havertz should easily name some of his former Blues teammates as players he will have in the present Arsenal squad.

Chelsea’s team has been much changed now, and a number of his former teammates, as of last season, have left the club.

But could he have wanted any of his ex-teammates to join him in the current Arsenal team? Havertz told Sports Iqiyi:

“I don’t even know, I think we have everyone here,” he said. “I’m happy with the squad.”

He was then asked if he would love to see Joao Felix at Arsenal and replied: “He’s an amazing player, a quality player for sure. But yeah, I have to say that I’m happy with the squad.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a better team than the Chelsea side Harvetz played for, and it is not a surprise that the attacker believes this team is complete.

We have to bring some success home soon, and that will make it easier for most of our players to be considered some of the best in their position in the league.

