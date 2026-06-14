Kai Havertz Scores Twice As Germany Thrash World Cup Debutants Curacao 7-1

Kai Havertz got his World Cup campaign off to the perfect start as the Arsenal forward scored twice in Germany’s emphatic 7-1 victory over Curacao.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side were expected to begin their Group E campaign with a win against the World Cup debutants, but Curacao briefly threatened to cause a shock after cancelling out Germany’s early opener.

Felix Nmecha had given the four-time world champions the lead before Livano Comenencia stunned the German supporters by equalising midway through the first half.

For a few moments, the underdogs dared to dream.

However, Germany quickly reasserted their authority and never looked back.

Havertz Helps Germany Take Control

With the scores level at 1-1, Germany responded strongly before the break.

Nico Schlotterbeck restored their lead before Havertz calmly converted from the penalty spot to give Nagelsmann’s side breathing space heading into half-time.

The Arsenal striker was heavily involved throughout the contest and combined well with Germany’s creative talents, including Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Any hopes of a Curacao comeback disappeared after the restart as Germany’s superior quality began to show.

Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav all found the net before Havertz grabbed his second goal of the evening to complete an excellent individual display.

Positive Start For Arsenal’s German Star

While Germany’s defensive vulnerabilities may still raise questions against stronger opposition later in the tournament, there was plenty to like about their attacking play.

Havertz looked sharp, linked play effectively and showed his composure in front of goal as Germany laid down an early marker in Group E.

The result leaves Germany in a strong position heading into their remaining group fixtures and gives Havertz the ideal platform to build momentum as the tournament progresses.

For Arsenal supporters, seeing their number 29 begin the World Cup with a brace will be particularly encouraging after another productive season in north London.

Attention now turns to the remaining Arsenal representatives in action later today. There are 15 Gunners on international duty with their respective national teams.

Piero Hincapie’s Ecuador face Ivory Coast, while Viktor Gyokeres and Sweden begin their World Cup campaign against Tunisia as more Gunners take centre stage on football’s biggest stage.

Can Kai Havertz carry this goalscoring form deeper into the tournament?

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