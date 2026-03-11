Kai Havertz spares Arsenal’s blushes with late equaliser at Leverkusen

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie this evening. The result leaves the contest finely balanced ahead of the return leg as both teams continue their pursuit of a place in the quarter finals.

Arsenal entered the match with confidence after an impressive league phase in which they won all eight of their matches. That strong run allowed them to progress directly to the knockout stage without needing to play in the playoff round. However, the match in Germany presented a more demanding challenge for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Leverkusen, despite struggling in recent weeks domestically, approached the game with determination. With many observers expecting Arsenal to progress, the German side appeared motivated to prove they could compete with one of Europe’s in-form teams.

Leverkusen Start Strongly

From the opening minutes, Leverkusen began the match with energy and organisation. They moved the ball confidently and attempted to neutralise Arsenal’s most dangerous attacking players. Their approach initially disrupted the rhythm of the visitors.

Although Arsenal created moments of threat through their superior quality, Leverkusen gradually grew into the game. The hosts defended with discipline and began to gain confidence as the first half progressed, limiting Arsenal’s ability to create clear chances.

By the time the interval arrived, the match remained goalless. Arsenal had struggled to find the breakthrough, although the Gunners have frequently improved after the break in several matches this season.

Second Half Drama

Leverkusen made a perfect start to the second half by taking the lead through Robert Andrich. The goal was unexpected for many observers and immediately lifted the home side’s confidence as they continued to play with greater belief.

Following the goal, Arsenal found it difficult to control possession or create meaningful opportunities. Leverkusen combined effectively in midfield and continued to move the ball well whenever they had control of the game.

Arteta responded by making several changes in an attempt to regain momentum. The adjustments eventually produced a result when Kai Havertz converted a late penalty, bringing Arsenal level and ensuring the match ended in a draw ahead of the decisive second leg.

