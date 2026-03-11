Kai Havertz spares Arsenal’s blushes with late equaliser at Leverkusen

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie this evening. The result leaves the contest finely balanced ahead of the return leg as both teams continue their pursuit of a place in the quarter finals.
Arsenal entered the match with confidence after an impressive league phase in which they won all eight of their matches. That strong run allowed them to progress directly to the knockout stage without needing to play in the playoff round. However, the match in Germany presented a more demanding challenge for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Leverkusen, despite struggling in recent weeks domestically, approached the game with determination. With many observers expecting Arsenal to progress, the German side appeared motivated to prove they could compete with one of Europe’s in-form teams.
Leverkusen Start Strongly
From the opening minutes, Leverkusen began the match with energy and organisation. They moved the ball confidently and attempted to neutralise Arsenal’s most dangerous attacking players. Their approach initially disrupted the rhythm of the visitors.
Although Arsenal created moments of threat through their superior quality, Leverkusen gradually grew into the game. The hosts defended with discipline and began to gain confidence as the first half progressed, limiting Arsenal’s ability to create clear chances.
By the time the interval arrived, the match remained goalless. Arsenal had struggled to find the breakthrough, although the Gunners have frequently improved after the break in several matches this season.
Second Half Drama
Leverkusen made a perfect start to the second half by taking the lead through Robert Andrich. The goal was unexpected for many observers and immediately lifted the home side’s confidence as they continued to play with greater belief.
Following the goal, Arsenal found it difficult to control possession or create meaningful opportunities. Leverkusen combined effectively in midfield and continued to move the ball well whenever they had control of the game.
Arteta responded by making several changes in an attempt to regain momentum. The adjustments eventually produced a result when Kai Havertz converted a late penalty, bringing Arsenal level and ensuring the match ended in a draw ahead of the decisive second leg.
The referee was terrible 😒 Their goal scorer shouldn’t have even been on the field
Urgh Saliba got away with one for shirt pulling. He could have easily been booked twice. And that poor ref gave us a penalty, which was soft, very soft. Bad or not, he didn’t favour anyone.
Agree Saliba shirt pulling he got away with once so that balanced out. Bayer got more rub of the green than we did though (Zubi/Havertz were both booked for doing absolutely nothing wrong) but it wasn’t too insane outside the ref stopping corners for huge delays and the time added on which insanity.
I know I keep going on about it, but Nwaneri was supposed to be Odergaard backup. He could’ve really proven himself with all this time Odergaards been out, why he’s gone off on loan somewhere, I’ve no idea.
Totally agree..with arsenal in 4 trophys still we needed the whole squad..nwareni is the replacement for odegard.eze looks unsure to me.game time was arteta’s reason for loan but how many minutes has miles skelly had? Not the best move imo
I thought it was a well worked goal
We loaded the front and fell asleep at the back.
Poor defending
Really sloppy at times but but still got a draw with a team that had a joint best defence in there league
Will finish them off at our place next week
We move on to next game on Saturday
Onwards and upwards
Very very poor from arsenal today. Ot was horrible. Never looked like scoring, didn’t control the game , didn’t control any position on the field , didn’t dictate the play, even our set pieces were poor.
Arteta needs to put Eze on the bench and demote him to playing the rest of the cup games, max dowman or havertz should be playing no.10 roles hence forth. I don’t know what’s the issue with odegaard but we need him ASAP. Terrible performance today.
Eze seems rushed or vision is off imo.
Odegard is far better at distribution etc.
Im still finding it hard to understand why arteta let nwareni go out on loan? Saying its for minutes playing? Well I dont see skelly playing many minutes either? At least its a draw. Home advantage
Didn’t create much of note, not a great performance by any means once again but a decent draw away from home in europe, should have too much for them at home! Ref was pathetic and before people say the penalty was soft it was a penalty!
Kev, when I first saw it, I didn’t think it was a penalty. Then after seeing the replays I could see why the ref gave it and why VAR didn’t overturn it.
Thought the ref was poor for the majority of the game.
Exactly HD once replays slows it down it shows the player catching him with his trailing leg. He was awful and how he didn’t send the captain (goal scorer off) was bewildering. Yes we were poor tonight but these games are tough but some people expect a walkover. Still think we’ll be too strong at home.
We’ve been terrible for over a month and just riding our luck. We need to change gear and make the final push to win something.
Some very weird yellow cards dished out and how Havertz ended up in the book is beyond me. Likewise the foul on Zubimendi and he got a card.
The one aspect that this particular ref wasn’t standing for was the level of jostling and manhandling in the box that goes on at home. If that is repeated, Arsenal would have to rethink their set pieces
Saka was rightfully taken off and overall, Madueke was an improvement. Gyokeres was reasonably good but generally speaking, the team needed more than just a rocket up their derrières.
Leverkusen were a tight team and Arsenal huffed and puffed around the box but didn’t have the creativity to make something really good happen
Soft or not, the penalty was given and Havertz demonstrated a cool head to score against his old club.
I expected a win based alone on the pundits and media but BL played well and were not remotely close to being pushovers.
I hope the Emirates gives the level of home support next week that the German team enjoyed from their fans tonight
I was disappointed with Arsenal’s performance tonight. We play too slowly and don’t try enough to challenge a low-standing defense. We were lucky. I have to admit after watching the penalty sequence over and over again, I simply don’t see how the referee can award a penalty. There is no contact at all. It was a gift for Arsenal. But I would at least praise Madueke for challenging and going for the chance to break into the penalty area, or we would never have gotten the one point. We have too few shots on goal. We must hope that Arteta gets the right tactics for the second leg.
Mikel has to shake up this attack some how. We won’t be able to go all the way until May scraping through matches like this. Theres a massive disconnect with the team the moment the ball reaches the final third. Not an ounce of spark or creativity. Seriously need to consider Dowman getting meaningful gametime.
Dowman doing well off the bench coming weeks could be huge for the run in. Odegaard (as much as he is slated on here) getting fit again would be massive. Havertz being fit again should be a boost too, looked good when he play with Gyok that 1 game seemed they had an understanding.
We drew away from home. Its not the end of the world.
Leverkusen away was always going to be tricky
We can win at home
Lets call a spade a spade. Absolute minimal contact and then the delay in hitting the deck after putting his right leg out to try and initiate contact as well. The hypocrites would’ve been livid if that was given against us to take a win away from us! Don’t like seeing that on any football pitch
We look shocking since the beginning of the year. Obsession with sideways 5m passes is pathetic, midfield almost non existent again. No idea what we are doing in training
👍
Ut here we are again win away from the next round
As poor as we are or have been we seem to find a way on how not to lose
3 loses in 47 games this season isn’t a bad return
We keep that up and we could be taking some silverware hom this season
Onwards and upwards
I couldn’t agree more. Not playing like a top of the table, title chasing team. No matter what lineup he has used since the beginning of the year. They are hard to watch!
If was given against us I would’ve doubted the refs decision until I saw the replays. Then I would’ve agreed with the ref !
All to be done at our ground it is. All attention to Everton visit next. COYG!
Havertz stepped up and has saved the day. Don’t you think he’s come a long way from that player we had at first; seems he’s *confidence is restored.
It’s going to benefit arsenal moving forward.
Like I said before, someone should get Eze out of the team till we have Tottenham again. He’s a bloody liability. Dowman cannot do any worse. He was supposed to link the midfield to attack but was non-existent.
Saka was ineffective…again
Madueke was our saviour
Can the quadruple winning gang come to reality now.
We are not that invincible and perfect to win more than one trophy.
Of all seasons to lose form, it is this very important season that we stand a chance to win something that Saka has chosen to drop form.
I pray he steps up and improve his attacking gameplay.
We were lucky to get a draw tonight. Hopefully the boys can up their game and give us a home win.
Now focus shifts to Everton on Saturday. That is a more important game than this one.
Hopefully the boys up their tempo and performance and give us a win, else everything might just start crumbling this week.