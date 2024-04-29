Kai Havertz’ stellar performance against Tottenham shows that Arteta was right all along

On Sunday afternoon, Arsenal painted North London red. In a thrilling duel with the Tottenham Hotspurs, our Gunners emerged triumphant, overcoming a late Tottenham scare to win 3-2.

The road to victory against Tottenham was not without obstacles, but with the guidance of Arteta and his technical bench, as well as the team’s collective effort, Arsenal won.

However, you can’t talk about that win without praising Kai Havertz’s amazing performance once more. The German not only assisted Arsenal’s second goal by passing a diagonal long ball for Saka’s wonderful run and cutback to score, but he also scored Arsenal’s third goal. The 24-year-old was unquestionably the NLD Man of the Match.

Our MOM for today. First half was pure impact based game for him. Stunning ball to assist Saka for the 2nd goal. pic.twitter.com/4nrJoWfxyI — Ligandro (@Ligandro22) April 28, 2024

That said, Havertz in 2024 has been nothing short of phenomenal.

The Chelsea flop, as fans of our noisy London rivals refer to him, has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for Arsenal in 2024 (13 G/A: 8 goals and 5 assists in 15 appearances) than he was in a full season for Chelsea.

In early March, we noted the notion that Havertz only hits peak form in March. While some thought he’d just be good in March, he ended April with seven goal contributions, two of which came against Chelsea.

Havertz is unique, and his £65 million acquisition wasn’t a waste of money. Mikel Arteta was aware of this, which is why he sanctioned his transfer, despite many questioning his decision to sign a player who struggled to find consistency in the Premier League in West London.

Daniel O