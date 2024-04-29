Kai Havertz’ stellar performance against Tottenham shows that Arteta was right all along

On Sunday afternoon, Arsenal painted North London red. In a thrilling duel with the Tottenham Hotspurs, our Gunners emerged triumphant, overcoming a late Tottenham scare to win 3-2.
The road to victory against Tottenham was not without obstacles, but with the guidance of Arteta and his technical bench, as well as the team’s collective effort, Arsenal won.
However, you can’t talk about that win without praising Kai Havertz’s amazing performance once more. The German not only assisted Arsenal’s second goal by passing a diagonal long ball for Saka’s wonderful run and cutback to score, but he also scored Arsenal’s third goal. The 24-year-old was unquestionably the NLD Man of the Match.
That said, Havertz in 2024 has been nothing short of phenomenal.
The Chelsea flop, as fans of our noisy London rivals refer to him, has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for Arsenal in 2024 (13 G/A: 8 goals and 5 assists in 15 appearances) than he was in a full season for Chelsea.
In early March, we noted the notion that Havertz only hits peak form in March. While some thought he’d just be good in March, he ended April with seven goal contributions, two of which came against Chelsea.
Havertz is unique, and his £65 million acquisition wasn’t a waste of money. Mikel Arteta was aware of this, which is why he sanctioned his transfer, despite many questioning his decision to sign a player who struggled to find consistency in the Premier League in West London.
Daniel O
He has come up good, he plays better as a false 9, don’t use him in midfield but nevertheless arsenal should not make a mistake of not getting a dependable goalscorer in summer
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Havertz was bought to play in the midfield as we can see how he was fielded at the beginning of the season. He was very unimpressive there, and has shifted slowly into the forward position where he has done really well. I still think we paid too much for him concerning the circumstances, but none of these are the players fault.
So yay for MA shifting Havertz to play the forward but nay for MA buying him to play midfield.
We have played 15 Premier League matches since turn of the year and only lost once and drew once. So that’s 13 PL wins and yet, City might still nick the title. Our run is still amazing.
These wins include beating Pool at home and Spurs away. I guess if we end up not winning the title, I could lay the blame on the 2 losses at the end of December against W Ham and Fulham which really dented our run.
Well, 3 matches left. Let’s keep fighting until the end and hope Wolves/Fulham/Spurs/W Ham can do us a favor!!
Well said especially the yay and nay sentence. I would like to see Arteta try this for all players whose positions are not working for them. I would like to see what Zinchenko brings on his natural position.
65 million down the drain
Kai Havertz scores again.
This scores again song fits a 30 goals a season player. Its aim is lost if a player score in half the games of the season, in my humble opinion.
I hold my judgment until I see consistency in his current performance. We had this kind of articles on a weekly basis when Havertz was playing like a passenger in 2023.
The evidence point that Arteta failed in his initial intentions of using the player but since he couldn’t wash his hands on a 65M million player on 300k a week, he tried him in other ways and the result has been a success.
Now if he stop washing his hands on players who do not fit his tactical vision and try them in another ways, who knows what success it might bring.
HH, when did MA ever say that he bought him as a player to fit in ANY position?
I take you back to Henry and how AW turned him into the machine he was, by playing him in a role that the player himself hadn’t identified.
I think this is a great success story for both the player and the manager.
For the fact Ken that for the first half of the season Havertz was really bad hence all the criticism but since moved to another position he has been nothing short of excellent!
Why didn’t Arteta play him as a forward from the beginning? Because he did not buy him for that. He brought him to play in the midfield which failed.
I have given praise and credit to Arteta and Havertz from my reply above to Dajuhi as well as to my post you have replied to.
I have also said if he try other players whose positions are not working at the moment (something he is capable of based on Havertz transformation success and his work with youth at Man City) instead of washing his hands on them how many success stories might we get?
Your Henry example is very good. And not only Henry, Wenger transformed many players who went on to excell in other positions.
I see that ability in Arteta too. Along with Havertz we have Ben who has become an excellent RB.
@HH
This is only speculations, and we don’t know anything about the dialogue between Arteta / Edu / coaches.
Perhaps he wanted to introduce him to a less demanding position, perhaps he did good during training sessions in the midfield. Perhaps he wanted to test him in different positions. I believe this is only the beginning and there’s more to come from Havertz.
Ken, Henry was a CF even as a kid in Paris, often playing in teams 2 years above his age. He was one of the few players that went to Clairefontaine who was without a professional club. Gerard Houllier was at Clairefontaine at the time and recommended Henry to Wenger. It was only after Wenger was sacked at Monaco that Henry was moved out to the wing
@ken1945 – nice saying.
Arteta has seen his qualities and thought he could unlock his potential. From my point of view it has been a success and I believe there’s more to come.
Once again we almost made one of our players a scapegoat. Be patient, let’s support them and make them their best version of themselves instead 🔴⚪️
Instead of appropriate respect for finding a way to maximise the skills and attributes of Kai you are looking for ways to discredit the manager and the player.
Some of what you have stated is also inaccurate. We had articles and many comments criticising Kai’s performances early in the season and few extolling his attributes and contributions. Unlike now, when his value to the team is increasingly being recognised.
Every successful manager looks for ways to improve players and maximise performance. Some players will work out in this way and others won’t.
Eventually, those for whom a role can be found will remain. Others will be moved on. It is not that unusual to adjust a player’s role to fit the dynamics of the team. As of now Arteta deserves credit for the way he has structured the team to meet the demands of this PL year. Kai’s evolution into a top quality player deserves more than wish-washy criticism.
It is also worth noting that in many successful teams it takes at least 6 months for even top quality players to adjust to the dynamics of a new team.
You and others have regularly posted about Arteta “washing his hands of players”. However, these cliched references have almost all been without merit if we scratch below the surface of the criticism.
I have given nothing but praise to Arteta in all my posts today. Where am I discrediting him? Where?
If you refuse the fact that he tends to wash his hands off players despite Ramsdale being a fresh example then I cannot see why we should continue with this debate.
We can have enjoyable and fruitful debates David if you understand my views and I yours.
Personally, I am not an idol worshipper. If I can criticize the great Arsene Wenger why shouldn’t I criticize Arteta?
If all you want is hailing and praising Arteta from dusk till dawn go ahead. You have every right just don’t force it on others.
David has his own agenda HH – he reads a post in a way that suits said agenda.
He should say what he thinks is inaccurate, rather than blandly making it with no substance – as is his “scratching below the surface”… what does that mean? Examples please David, not rhetoric.
In David’s mind, it seems that one cannot possibly find fault with MA and to do so would make one disloyal.
Your example of Ramsdale is 100% correct, as it would be if one cites Willian and Martinelli.
I don’t remember Arteta saying he was brought to play a specific position. On the contrary,it was his versatility that the manager spoke to when he arrived. It is the same story with Ben White, who played CB but has arguably been the best RB in the league this season. We know Arteta likes versatile players and he alters the role of most his players from game to game,sometimes within a game. I think Arteta is one of the most flexible coaches I know with tactics and personnel. Other than the Gk,all our players have played multiple roles this season.
@HH: The “scores again” is for the Kai detractors who had absolutely no faith in him or Arteta. I agree consistency is important but he is scoring and assisting on a regular basis, much much more than he did in his entire career at Chelsea. Furthermore, he is so much involved in the game in the recent past and is either directly or indirectly responsible for many a Arsenal goal or assist. His overall game has improved leaps and bounds and as true supporters, we must support him.
That’s how I see it as well Gunner for life and chelsea must be kicking themselves for not realizing his potential.
I see @HH is still fighting the good old sneaky Arteta undermining fight.
Nothing seems to have changed since forever with your: “ I have to always find something that can afford me the next opportunity to have yet another sneaky little dig at the Arteta” mentality.
Some things never change, do they? 😊🤞
Kai has been phenomenal since moving to centre forward. So much so I feel our need for a new cf has diminished and put the focus on a new midfielder either a left 8 or dm depending on where Declan will be playing and a left winger. We don’t need an out and out striker for the system we play and I feel a halaand or Victor wouldn’t have seen or had the ability to play Saka through for our second goal. Finally Havertz has a better G/A than Oisnhem this season and he played half of it at cm. Hes 8 goals off the league top scorers as well. Had he played upfront all season he would have hit 20 plus goals.
There were lots of articles complaining that Ben White was a waste of money. He wasn’t bought as a right back. Look how that turned out.
You all hating him because he dont do flicks and Tricks. Jesus cost us around 60mil and you all say Havertz was to expensive. Jesus was baught for scoring goals, but Havertz have more goals and assists…
What’s even more impressive about Havertz is that he seems to turn up for the big games. He seems unfazed by big occasions. I don’t think we’ve had that sort of player since Sanchez. Odegaard and Saka have improved in that regard as well. When you have this kind of player,they can get you a result even if the team isn’t playing well, and that makes the difference at the business end of the season.
good point, big game players make a huge difference
compare and contrast to the likes of Ozil and Auba to name but a few
I gave up trying to overly question Arteta on the players he buys.. He definitely knows what he is doing. He knows about football and management than I do. He knows what type of player suits his style while I ain’t got a clue.
So I decided to just let Arteta do his thing.. His own decision will dictate where he ends up at Arsenal. So he can’t blame anyone..
Fine article DANIEL,although very brief with farless detail than I personally would haveliked.
I am going to write afar more detailed dpieceof myownabout HAVERTZ and RAYA, outlining the manyof us,mysef included, who initially had little faith in either.
I will be accepting responsibility for my own misjudgement of BOTH and sayinghow wrong , I and manyothers were and saying how RIGHT MA has proved to be.
THAT, is the sort of PROPERLY detailed pieceI consider IS worth writing .