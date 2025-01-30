Kai Havertz – The donkey-loving boy from North Rhine-Westphalia who divides fans but unites a team.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal reacts after suffering a head injury and subsequently being substituted off during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between FC Internazionale Milano and Arsenal FC . (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Among Arsenal supporters, few subjects are as delicate to discuss as Kai Havertz. There are those who, like myself, see Havertz as an integral part of this Arsenal team, and those who still believe him to be a waste of money. Whatever one’s particular feelings on Kai, none of us should overlook his role in the team and the effort he displays in every match.

Having come through the ranks at Bayer Leverkusen and becoming the Bundesliga’s youngest-ever player to reach both 50 and 100 appearances, Havertz’s abilities have long been recognised by managers and coaches alike. Himself an admirer of Mesut Özil, Havertz’s style of play has often been compared to that of Özil, Michael Ballack, Toni Kroos, and Thomas Müller.

A true utility player with outstanding technique and work ethic, we can perhaps see from these comparisons where Havertz’s greatest strengths and limitations lie: he is, above all, a team player. Willing to work tirelessly for his teammates, often to the detriment of his own personal glory and his standing amongst the club’s supporters, he embodies a selfless approach to the game.

It is understandable that, as fans who have been privileged to watch players such as Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp, Alexis Sánchez, Robin van Persie, and the aforementioned Mesut Özil wear the Arsenal jersey, we have high expectations of our star players. Yet, within this team, Havertz is every bit as important as any of those legends in his own unique way.

This enigmatic style of his evokes a mixed response, with his name cheered in one corner of the stadium and criticised in another by the same set of supporters. Is Havertz as good as any of those legendary players mentioned above? No, honestly, he isn’t. But he brings a little of all of them to the team in a way no one else has or could.

Havertz is almost as combative in his role as Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright, as elusive and tenacious as Dennis Bergkamp, glides across the pitch like Özil, and is as technically gifted as Robin van Persie. He is all of them, and yet none of them. And it is perhaps this unique quality that causes such division within the Arsenal fanbase.

We have seen him score fabulous goals that evoke memories of some of Arsenal’s finest attackers, only to miss chances that remind us of Marouane Chamakh or Nicklas Bendtner. But let us not forget: Havertz is not, and never has been, a striker. He plays there because, in this squad assembled by Mikel Arteta, he is the only one who can.

We may yet witness Havertz evolve into a striker like van Persie or drop back into midfield and fulfil a Granit Xhaka-type role. The latter seems the more likely of the two, as it primarily requires effort—a quality Havertz possesses in abundance. Whatever path he ultimately takes, I hope he succeeds.

Havertz is a decent individual who gives his all for the team and his teammates. He conducts himself with professionalism both on and off the pitch. Arsenal supporters should be grateful to have him at the club. It is also worth noting that he has already equalled his goal involvements from last season in 20 fewer games. Keep that in mind the next time he misses a chance.

Ben Dungate