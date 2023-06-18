Kai Havertz was Arsenal’s second choice after Mason Mount decided on Man United

A few weeks ago, a famous list mentioned Declan Rice, Romeo Lavia, Moussa Diaby, Marc Guehi, Wilfred Zaha, and Mason Mount as players Arteta dreamed of having at the Emirates for next season.

We know that Zaha and Caicedo are no longer options for an Arsenal switch, but the big question is; what stops the Gunners from targeting Mason Mount. The two-time Chelsea Player of the Season wants out of Stamford Bridge. He has a year remaining in his deal with the London Blues, and though they’ve tried to convince him to extend his stay, he doesn’t want to.

As a Gooner, you must believe that moving to the Emirates is now appealing to players, considering the growth the club has experienced under Arteta and the fact that Champions League football is back. You may ask yourself, “Who would turn down a chance to join Arteta’s project to fight for the league title and play Champions League football?” Mason Mount would.

The 24-year-old, as per David Ornstein, favours moving to Old Trafford over the Emirates, a decision that he says has put off Arsenal’s interest in him, seeing them switch their attention to his teammate Kai Havertz.

Could Havertz be unleashed in the attacking midfielder role as Xhaka’s replacement?

Darren N

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…