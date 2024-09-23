Kai Havertz was brilliant against Man City, despite the stats

To avoid defeat, Arsenal had to “park the bus” in the second half of their clash with City after Leandro Trossard received a second yellow card for the red card at the end of the first half. The Gunners’ defensive block was such that it hindered their ability to play their own game.

As a result, statistics like Kai Havertz failing to complete a single pass and losing nine tackles should come as no surprise. These statistics delight the German striker’s critics. They’ll use them as an opportunity to criticise him, but as a Gooner, you shouldn’t let them deceive you.

Clearly, everybody who watched the game will have noticed how the Arsenal forward did not stop running.

Havertz fought the hardest and won the most tackles on the pitch. With Arsenal down a player, he chose to make his presence felt by utilising his physical attributes, while covering as much area as possible. Havertz has demonstrated his enthusiasm and determination in three away games against Tottenham Hotspur, Atlanta United, and Manchester City, showing no signs of fatigue.

Yes, he did not perform as expected, but Havertz deserves high accolades following the Arsenal vs. Manchester City match. Not many strikers can match his impressive work rate. He demonstrated excellent positional awareness and served as a third pivot with Thomas Partey and Declan Rice. He was defending centrally and providing defensive assistance on the right wing (with Saka subbed off for the second half).

Havertz did an amazing job versus Manchester City, don’t let anyone tell you anything different.

Darren N

