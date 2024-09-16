Kai Havertz was the key to Arsenal’s crucial victory at Tottenham – He was everywhere…

Was Kai Havertz the key to Arsenal’s victory over Tottenham in the North London derby? Arsenal headed into the match against Tottenham without their strongest midfielder. Declan Rice’s suspension and the injuries sustained by Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino prevented them from playing.
Mikel Arteta wanted his boys to step up to fill the void in midfield, and Kai Havertz did just that. Critics have chastised the German international for his lack of goals and assists despite the stats saying the complete opposite. Even so, whatever anyone says. Kai Havertz played a solid game on Sunday afternoon.
Tell me otherwise, but Arsenal’s 1-0 victory vs. Tottenham was primarily thanks to Havertz’s determination. The Gunners missed Declan Rice’s athleticism, so Havertz provided it.
Was he a striker, midfielder, No. 10, or No. 8? Kai Havertz was everywhere, and, like Rice, he covered the entire pitch without tiring.
Many would point out that he didn’t score or assist, but Havertz’s adaptability and limitless stamina were critical to Arsenal’s ability to react to practically any situation in the NLD.
The transfer of Kai Havertz to Arsenal was a perfect fit; his value is immeasurable. Arsenal wouldn’t be winning these games without Kai Havertz. The tactical freedom that the former Blue provides to Arteta’s setup is insane.
Do you agree?
Darren N
Agree. Kai is a work rate monster, and let’s not forget his intelligence in running the channel from the Partey’s clearance that led to the corner leading to goal. Also, Trossard was smart to spot the Havertz’s run. Havertz does this so many times, these runs.
He was tireless. No striker out there provides this level of flexibility in tactical setups.
Totally agree. KH lead from the front but he was all over the pitch. A different player to Odegaard but he pressed like he does and set a great example. He is becoming a personal favorite and put him above Jesus now as the number 9.
I agree, but in all honesty, it would be difficult not to put almost anyone ahead of Jesus as a No9, wouldn’t it?
What was frustrating was Saliba booked for not allowing a quick free kick, yet our so called number one ref Michael Oliver failed to book the Liverpool player already on a yellow for kicking the ball away, that is what is making fans angry, double standards
So the answer is stop breaking the rules lol
If you don’t stop a quick free kick you can’t give the official that chance can you ?
the stats say Havertz won 11 duels, apperently it is Merino duel winning (most in Europe last season) that caught Edu/Arteta attention, it appears Havertz provided good cover for duel winning too (not something often associate with a centre forward)
so Havertz definitely made an important contribution, but I would put the performance down to the team collective displaying determination and grit to close out Spurs away from home and nick the winner – blueprint for next weekend me thinks!
Kai lead by example and showed the new players the level and what is expected of them. Think about merino, Calafiori sitting with the team watching, taking in the atmosphere of the nld. If they didn’t now they know what they have to do and I think yesterdays game and result the passion. Would have filtered through the team whether you were playing or not! Massive win!!!