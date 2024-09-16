Kai Havertz was the key to Arsenal’s crucial victory at Tottenham – He was everywhere…

Was Kai Havertz the key to Arsenal’s victory over Tottenham in the North London derby? Arsenal headed into the match against Tottenham without their strongest midfielder. Declan Rice’s suspension and the injuries sustained by Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino prevented them from playing.

Mikel Arteta wanted his boys to step up to fill the void in midfield, and Kai Havertz did just that. Critics have chastised the German international for his lack of goals and assists despite the stats saying the complete opposite. Even so, whatever anyone says. Kai Havertz played a solid game on Sunday afternoon.

Tell me otherwise, but Arsenal’s 1-0 victory vs. Tottenham was primarily thanks to Havertz’s determination. The Gunners missed Declan Rice’s athleticism, so Havertz provided it.

Was he a striker, midfielder, No. 10, or No. 8? Kai Havertz was everywhere, and, like Rice, he covered the entire pitch without tiring.

Many would point out that he didn’t score or assist, but Havertz’s adaptability and limitless stamina were critical to Arsenal’s ability to react to practically any situation in the NLD.

The transfer of Kai Havertz to Arsenal was a perfect fit; his value is immeasurable. Arsenal wouldn’t be winning these games without Kai Havertz. The tactical freedom that the former Blue provides to Arteta’s setup is insane.

Do you agree?

Darren N

