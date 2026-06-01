Kai Havertz wished one ex-Arsenal man was at the parade

Kai Havertz has developed strong relationships with many of his Arsenal teammates and is known for his good chemistry within the squad; however, there are also former teammates he wishes were still around. According to The Sun, during Arsenal celebrations, Havertz expressed that he missed Oleksandr Zinchenko, one of his closest friends at the club.

Havertz played an important role in Arsenal’s Premier League title win, as well as their run to the Champions League final, where he scored the opening goal to put his side in control as they aimed to secure another major European triumph. Although he struggled with injuries for much of the campaign, the German international often delivered in decisive moments, reinforcing his reputation as a player for big occasions and a reliable contributor in key matches.

Close Bonds Within the Squad

Zinchenko left Arsenal in the summer of 2025, initially joining Nottingham Forest on loan before spending the second half of the season at Ajax. He had previously joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 and remained part of the squad until earlier this year. Havertz’s comments highlight the close bonds formed within the dressing room and the impact of departures on team chemistry.

Arsenal’s Continued Progress

Arsenal continue to build on their Premier League success and Champions League run, with Mikel Arteta emphasising squad unity and consistency. Havertz remains an important figure in the squad despite injury setbacks, and his ability to perform in decisive moments has strengthened his standing within the team. The Gunners will look to maintain momentum next season as they aim to compete across all fronts, with strong relationships within the dressing room seen as a key factor in sustaining high performance levels. This cohesion is also viewed as essential when competing in high-pressure fixtures domestically and in Europe, where margins are often extremely fine.

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