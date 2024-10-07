Kai Havertz’s brilliance against Southampton shows he has become one of Arsenal’s leaders

After each Arsenal game, it now appears that we may have no choice but to drop a piece appreciating King Kai Havertz’s contributions. Considering that at this time last year he was described as “60 million down the drain”, now you can’t help seeing the massive improvement he has made Game after game the German striker has been giving his best for the Arsenal team.

Despite the expectation that the club would recruit another striker to challenge him for a starting spot, that didn’t happen. His performances appear to be compensating for, or even repaying, the trust the club placed in him.

Following his goal against Southampton on Saturday, he made headlines by scoring in all seven Arsenal games at the Emirates Stadium this season. Well, I feel he has done more than score; he’s establishing himself as one of Arsenal’s leaders this season. In the 3-1 win over Southampton, he also won seven duels, had 53 touches, completed 27 passes, took four shots, and stretched Southampton with his running power.

The former Bayern Leverkusen star has been revolutionary at striking; he has now directly contributed to 20 goals in 20 Premier League games as Arsenal’s #9.

Apparently, as the striker, he averages one goal or assist per 82 minutes in the Premier League. Last year, Arsenal faced criticism for agreeing to spend £60 million plus on Havertz, despite never showing any brilliance in the PL with Chelsea.

Even so, look what confidence has done to King Kai; he is suddenly bursting with brilliance. Indeed, confidence is a powerful drug, and Havertz is high on it.

Peter Rix

