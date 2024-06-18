Kai Havertz’s form changes Arsenal’s summer transfer plans

Arsenal was eager to sign Benjamin Sesko and was among the clubs that made an offer to the Slovenian striker.

Sesko impressed in the last season with RB Leipzig, prompting Arsenal’s interest in having him lead their attack starting next season.

However, Arsenal’s hopes were dashed when Sesko opted to continue his development at Leipzig and signed a contract extension with the German club instead.

With their pursuit of Sesko unsuccessful, Arsenal has reportedly shifted their focus to Victor Osimhen. However, there are indications that Arsenal may not sign a new striker this summer.

According to reports from Football Insider, Arsenal is not under pressure to sign a new striker due to the impressive form of Kai Havertz.

Havertz has been performing well as a false nine, leading the Arsenal attack effectively. As a result, Arsenal is content with his contributions and may opt to continue with him unless a top-quality striker becomes available.

While they continue to monitor options, Arsenal is prepared to take their time in selecting the right striker to bolster their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has done well in our attack, and we truly should not be in a hurry to sign a new man because doing so could lead to signing the wrong player.

