Kai Havertz’s next goal will be a career milestone for the German

Kai Havertz was certainly a divisive figure when he made the move within London to join us in the summer of 2023. The fact that he was a player coming off the back of a poor season at Chelsea would have made the transfer an absolutely ridiculous piece of business at the time, the price tag also ensured the German will get scrutinized more often than not as you can imagine. Along with his low confidence levels coming off the back of a poor season with Chelsea, the added scrutiny also made him struggle to settle in with the Gunners.

It took him a few months to finally start winning us over, eventually ending last season with a commendable return of 14 goals and 7 assists. One of the biggest compliments we can give him now is him not being as divisive as to when he first arrived at the club, even though he’s still not a striker/midfielder who can take us to another level. He has scored seven goals so far this season with most of them coming consecutively at our home ground as we can recall at the start of the season. In more recent games however, the goals have seemingly dried up for the German after being moved back to midfield in a poor run of games as a collective from the Gunners.

Nevertheless, his seven goals this season has brought his club career total to 99. Broken down further, he has 21 goals for the Arsenal, 32 goals for Chelsea and 46 goals for Bayer Leverkusen. His last club goal came in our 3-0 win against Preston North End in the EFL, that was his 99th and hopefully the return of club football this weekend will see him scoring his 100th in his relatively short career. When he eventually scores, it will be a one to remember for the German international and One he will be proud it came in an Arsenal shirt!

