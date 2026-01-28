Kairat manager says they are ready for the challenge from Arsenal

Kairat sit at the bottom of the Champions League table, and most observers will argue they have little to lose as they face Arsenal this evening. The Gunners, widely regarded as the best team in Europe this term, are expected to secure a routine victory, continuing their dominant form in the competition.

For Kairat, reaching the league phase of the Champions League was a remarkable achievement, and the challenge of competing against Europe’s elite has proven difficult. Their journey to this stage has already exceeded expectations, and facing a team of Arsenal’s calibre represents another significant test.

Arsenal’s strength and squad depth

Arsenal arrive with some of the finest players on the continent, and even with potential rotation, they are expected to control the match. Maintaining a perfect record in Europe so far, the Gunners are likely to continue their high standards while managing player workloads. The busy schedule of the season could allow Mikel Arteta to rest key starters, though Arsenal’s quality means the team is capable of winning regardless of personnel.

While Arsenal can approach the match with a degree of comfort, Kairat will still have plenty of motivation. The opportunity to compete against one of Europe’s top sides is rare, and the players are eager to make the most of the occasion.

Kairat’s attitude

Speaking according to Arsenal Media, Kairat manager Rafael Urazbakhti reflected on the excitement surrounding the fixture. He said, “I don’t have to motivate any of my players for this amazing game. We don’t often have the chance to play top teams like this.

“They’re raring to go but remain calm and want to show their best tomorrow.”

Despite their position in the table, Kairat are approaching the match with focus and determination. While Arsenal are heavy favourites, the game offers the Kazakhstan side a chance to compete on the European stage and gain invaluable experience against elite opposition.