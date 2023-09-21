Kai Havertz at last “looked like a real player” in Arsenal’s win against PSV

There’s no disputing that Kai Havertz struggled in his first few games for us; he appeared out of place at times, and many of us wanted him to introduced to the team more slowly. Fortunately, Arteta benched him in last weekend’s 1-0 win against Everton, which was a sensible decision because it may have spurred the German international to try harder last night against PSV.

After missing the weekend’s game, Arteta recalled him to his starting 11 against PSV, probably seeking to capitalise on his Champions League experience, and what a great move that was! Havertz impressed; he dazzled, putting up a passionate display with determination to impress.

Yes, he didn’t have the ideal start to the season, but against PSV, he showed us why we purchased him, leaving many, including Tim Sherwood, noting what a brilliant player he is. Sherwood, who was commentating for Sky Sports, enjoyed what he saw from him, particularly his role in Arsenal’s third goal in the 4-0 hammering of PSV.

“Kai Havertz, for me, he’s not started the season, but he looks a real player tonight,” he said. “He’s got so much room to operate in. He’s not shy of a Champions League goal in the final, is he?”

To add to Sherwood’s praise, Mikel Arteta also had nice words to say about our £65 million summer addition. The Spaniard revealed that soon our boy is going to explode as he’s started getting to grips with what he needs to bring to the team.

Arteta said via Arsenal.com, “He was very connected today in the game. It’s true that I ask him to play in two different roles in regard to the opponent’s behaviours.

“He’s so intelligent the way he does it. It’s just finishing one or two actions that we had again, but it’s coming, and he’s so willing to do it.”

Arteta told us Arsenal fans to be patient and give Havertz a chance to settle in, and he certainly seems to be improving into the team with style…

