Kalvin Phillips and Ben Foster send social media messages to Arsenal star

Aaron Ramsdale pulled off some amazing saves when Arsenal beat Leicester City 2-0 in the Premier League yesterday.

His saves helped the Gunners to get all the points from the match and it impressed most football fans that witnessed his heroics.

Messages from all over the place have been flooding in letting the young Englishman know what they thought of his performance and that includes fellow Premier League players.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and Ben Foster of Watford both sent messages to the former Bournemouth man.

Ramsdale posted an image of his save that denied James Maddison a certain goal from a free-kick on Instagram, and both players commented among others.

Phillips’ reaction was simply “Madness”, while Foster commented: “Proper Goalie”

There were several other comments on the post and it shows how good his performance was.

Even Bernd Leno could not complain about being on the bench for the England international.

Ramsdale has been relegated from the Premier League twice before now, but at Arsenal, he could challenge for titles soon.

With him in goal, the Gunners now have a good last line of defence and this would give the other outfield players a lot of confidence.

On current form, Arsenal could finish this season inside the top four and they would have only themselves to blame if they cannot achieve that.

