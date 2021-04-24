Kanu: Arsenal are “not getting the best out of Aubameyang”

Former Arsenal forward Nwankwo Kanu has urged Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to play in a 4-4-2 formation to get the best of Alexander Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.
Having scored 98 goals for heavyweights such as Ajax, Arsenal and Inter Milan, he certainly knows a thing or two about attacking.
The former striker has certainly been looking a close eye on the team, with a long interview with Ladbrokes confirming it.
“Every striker wants to play through the middle, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been sacrificed to suit Arsenal’s system. He’s still managing to score goals from out wide but I know – and Arteta knows – that Aubameyang will want to be playing through the middle.
He added, “The coach knows his quality but because of the system he chooses to operate, they’re not getting the best out of Aubameyang at the moment.
“For me I don’t think it would be a bad idea to go back to a 4-4-2 formation, but Arteta has to have belief in his defenders and midfielders,” said Kanu.
Arsène Wenger has picked Nwanko Kanu as his best January signing at Arsenal
Kanu scored 17 goals in his first full season, including a 15-minute hat-trick against Chelsea, and helped our side reach the UEFA Cup final. pic.twitter.com/EY5BL35MS3
— ARSENAL (@tomgunner14) May 12, 2020
The Nigerian believes that Arteta can unlock the strengths of Lacazette and Aubameyang by playing them together up-top. “At a club like Arsenal, you don’t want to see players such as Aubameyang having to operate as a defender.
“You want to see him higher up the pitch. When you tell him he needs to be a winger, it’s difficult to expect many goals from him because of the work he has to do defensively.
“If I was the coach, I’d be trying to find a system which allows Aubameyang to play further up the field, closer to Alex Lacazette and that’s how you get the best out of both of them. You have to make sure you’re playing to someone as good as Aubameyang’s strengths. Let others do his dirty work for him.”
Yash Bisht
Willock making Klopp’s face drop. Love to see it.
Sweet 👌🤣
Wilock just scored again.
Delighted for Joe that’s his 3rd goal for Newcastle!
👍 At least he won’t be able to play against us Sunday week, Siamois 😅 Although we’ll more than likely do the scoring for them!!!
According to transfer market wilock is worth 30million right now.
He certainly looks a better footballer playing for Newcastle! Why? If he continues for sure he should be with us next season The team needs to be set up so we can get the best out of him, Aubameyang and the other players because the set up is not working right now. Aubameyang was a top goal scorer, what happened??
Selling him and getting Bissouma would be worth it. However, Willock making quite a case for himself to return and play for Arsenal.
Makes for an interesting arguement having midfield 3 of Partey, Bissouma, and Willock.
Selling Bellerin and Nketiah would pay for Bissouma if he wanted to come to Arsenal.
Question is whether Arteta would get the same performances from Willock, or if his tactics can’t match what Willock brings.
Questions need to be asked about Arteta’s man management;
1. Saliba clearly ready & Arteta was dreadfully wrong
2. Arteta had no clue how to get these performances from Willock
3. AMN is better midfielder than any bar Partey
More evidence of how poor his man management is. He is unable or unwilling to play to the strengths of the players he has, and continues to fail trying square pegs in round holes.
Serious reevaluation needed of players, loaned or not, and manager at end of season. Looking more and more like Arteta is the problem not the players.