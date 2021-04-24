Kanu: Arsenal are “not getting the best out of Aubameyang”

Former Arsenal forward Nwankwo Kanu has urged Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to play in a 4-4-2 formation to get the best of Alexander Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Having scored 98 goals for heavyweights such as Ajax, Arsenal and Inter Milan, he certainly knows a thing or two about attacking.

The former striker has certainly been looking a close eye on the team, with a long interview with Ladbrokes confirming it.

“Every striker wants to play through the middle, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been sacrificed to suit Arsenal’s system. He’s still managing to score goals from out wide but I know – and Arteta knows – that Aubameyang will want to be playing through the middle.

He added, “The coach knows his quality but because of the system he chooses to operate, they’re not getting the best out of Aubameyang at the moment.

“For me I don’t think it would be a bad idea to go back to a 4-4-2 formation, but Arteta has to have belief in his defenders and midfielders,” said Kanu.

Arsène Wenger has picked Nwanko Kanu as his best January signing at Arsenal Kanu scored 17 goals in his first full season, including a 15-minute hat-trick against Chelsea, and helped our side reach the UEFA Cup final. pic.twitter.com/EY5BL35MS3 — ARSENAL (@tomgunner14) May 12, 2020

The Nigerian believes that Arteta can unlock the strengths of Lacazette and Aubameyang by playing them together up-top. “At a club like Arsenal, you don’t want to see players such as Aubameyang having to operate as a defender.

“You want to see him higher up the pitch. When you tell him he needs to be a winger, it’s difficult to expect many goals from him because of the work he has to do defensively.

“If I was the coach, I’d be trying to find a system which allows Aubameyang to play further up the field, closer to Alex Lacazette and that’s how you get the best out of both of them. You have to make sure you’re playing to someone as good as Aubameyang’s strengths. Let others do his dirty work for him.”

Yash Bisht