Kanu converted many fans into Arsenal supporters claims former Premier League star

Victor Anichebe has claimed that Nwankwo Kanu created a number of Arsenal fans in Africa.

The Nigerian star arrived in North London from Inter Milan in 1999, and enjoyed five successful seasons with the club including leaving after their infamous Invincibles season.

He won five trophies in total with the club, including two Premier League titles and two FA Cups, and became a hero for a number of people in the continent of Africa.

Former Everton youth product Anichebe admitted that he was an admirer of the former Arsenal star, and even described himself as ‘star-struck’ when he was called up to play for Nigeria alongside him.

“I came into the national team with Kanu, kind of star-struck when I saw him. The long journey he had in his career in the Premier League,” Anichebe told Premier League Productions (Via ANS).

“He got a lot of Africans and Nigerians especially to support Arsenal not just for his performances on the pitch but his Foundation.

“He’s one that we love in our country especially.”

Kanu will no doubt be remembered for his skills and technique, as well as being a part of the famous unbeaten side of 2003-04, but he is also one of very few players who can boast winning the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and an Olympic Gold medal.

Is Kanu’s career under-rated in some circles?

Patrick