Karen Carney is scared of how good Saka will be in the coming years

Karen Carney has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka following his brilliant performance in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over AS Monaco in last night’s Champions League match. Saka was the standout player, once again proving why he is indispensable to his team. His ability to rise to the occasion in crucial games and consistently deliver has made him one of Arsenal’s most exciting players.

Arsenal has leaned heavily on Saka’s contributions from the flank, and he rarely disappoints. Despite being just 23 years old, he has embraced the responsibility of being one of the club’s leading attackers. Since making his debut in 2018, Saka has steadily grown into a player fans and pundits alike consider world-class. Remarkably, he is yet to reach his peak, which makes his performances even more exciting.

Carney, speaking on the BBC, highlighted Saka’s exceptional maturity and decision-making for his age. “Saka’s so mature for his age, you can see that in the interview he does with Lewis-Skelly. Every decision he makes is the right decision. For someone that young to be that good—it’s scary how good he will be in three or four years,” she said.

Her comments underscore the potential Saka holds, which many believe could propel Arsenal to new heights. With his combination of skill, intelligence, and composure, Saka’s ceiling seems limitless. His journey so far has been marked by promise, and if he continues on this trajectory, he could become one of the very best in the game.

Saka’s performances have given Arsenal fans plenty to look forward to, and his development could be central to the team’s ambitions in both domestic and international competitions. As Carney suggests, the best is yet to come, and Saka’s rise could herald a golden era for the Gunners.

