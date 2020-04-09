Karim Benzema predicted two years ago that Arsenal target was the next generation

Benzema is popular for scoring goals but the Frenchman could have been a fine fortune teller after his prediction for Arsenal target, Houssem Aouar in 2018 seems to have come true.

The Frenchman predicted two years back that the French midfielder was destined for the top, two years later a host of European teams are battling for his signature.

Houssem Aouar has caught the attention of several top European sides and he seems to be the next big name star to be sold by the French side.

Lyon rates him at £65 million but they are adamant that he will not be sold in the next transfer window.

That would, however, be put to the test with Arsenal, Liverpool and other top European sides looking to sign him when the transfer window reopens.

Benzema always knew that the midfielder would become a top talent one day and in 2018, he predicted that.

“Aouar? He is the new star of Lyon and the next generation of the club,” he said as quoted by the Star.

“His beautiful season only confirms what I said about him. He is a very good player.

“I know him, I really like the player. He can go far.”

Arsenal will be hoping they can beat his other suitors to sign him, but it will be a tall order.